When the cosmos shift, the change affects all of us in its own special way. One astrological season is full of excitement and confidence for some, but for others, it's a time of difficulty and hardship. It's all part of the cycle of life, right? But that doesn't make it any less easy. Which reminds me, as of April 22, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Sorry, but it's a strange time to be an air sign, especially if you've got the element air for your sun or rising sign.

However, don't let this news terrify you. It's just that the sun recently entered traditional, hard-headed, and sensible Taurus. Even though this season is marked by sensual expression, natural beauty, and financial luck, it's rarely ever smooth sailing for air signs when the sun is in an earth sign. In astrology, earth just happens to challenge air in a way that helps them grow. And, to be quite honest, this is a pretty intense Taurus season for one major reason: Uranus — planet of random events and unexpected turns — will join the sun in Taurus to create some serious mischief. While this will certainly make things more interesting, it could cause drama as well. Uranus encourages you to be true to yourself, to go against the grain, and try something different. However, it also loves watching everything fall apart.

Here's what the signs are in for:

Gemini: You May Be Feeling Overly Self-Critical Lately

The sun has just entered your mysterious 12th house of spirituality which means this is both a beautiful and weird time. The 12th house deals with all things that remain unseen, both within you and around you. Feelings you may have been repressing could surface during this time and you may feel slightly disconnected with reality. Make sure that you deal with these feelings in a constructive way because you could be leaning towards self-sabotage.

Use Taurus season as a time to focus on your spiritual health. Perhaps this means going for a walk through nature every day or sleeping more. Maybe this means writing in your journal, meditating, and reserving time for ritual or prayer. Get to know your subconscious and revel in its beauty.

Libra: You Could Be Dealing With Some Emotional Baggage

This is an intense time for you, indeed, as the sun has just entered your shadowy eighth house of death and rebirth. While that sounds totally morbid, it's not as bad as it sounds. However, I didn't say this would be easy, either. This house is about tying off loose ends, making the decision to vulnerable and open, and pushing through a period of creation and destruction. You could be on the verge of a major transformation, so remember that even though pain, you're growing.

However, the eighth house isn't all doom and darkness. This house is also about sharing the wealth and letting your heart form attachments. This could be a wonderful time to get to know someone you love and trust on a deeper level. You don't have to be so guarded.

Aquarius: You Might Be Feeling Sensitive And In Need Of Comfort

You've just started a journey that is full of sweetness and comfort, as well as a massive amount of sensitivity. The sun is now in your fourth house of home and family and all you'll probably feel like doing is cozying up under the blankets and surrounding yourself with tender, loving care. If your home is in shambles or your relationship with your family/loved ones needs work, this could be a challenging time.

Remember that the family and the home mean something different to everyone and you shouldn't feel pressured to abide by a tradition that doesn't work for you. The fact that the sun forms a conjunction with Uranus — your ruling planet — will only help you establish what you need.