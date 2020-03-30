Time is the best medicine, and you are a lot closer to the finish line than when you started. Sounds cliche, but there are so many things to be grateful for, even if April 2020 will be the worst month for these zodiac signs: Leo, Libra, and Scorpio. Simply knowing the spring season has finally arrived is a gift in itself. For instance, whether you're a genuine go-getter at heart, or perhaps someone working in the creative industry, the springtime is swirling with fertility and opportunity. That said, don't let the current events distract you from your personal success and inner happiness.

Lady Venus will enter the curious sign of Gemini on April 3, which will give you a prelude of what to expect during her retrograde journey starting in May. The following day, Jupiter will join forces with Pluto in Capricorn. FYI, this powerful conjunction took place in November and will happen one more time in June. (Either way, it doesn't hurt to check where you have Capricorn in your birth chart.) The sun enters Taurus on April 19, followed by a sensual new moon in the same sign on April 22. Last, but certainly not least, Pluto will retrograde in Capricorn on April 25. Are you ready?

Wondering why Leo, Libra, and Scorpio are most likely to have a challenging month? Read below to find out why:

Leo: The Ego Within Your Relationships Is Being Tested

Put the ego aside for now, Leo. Instead, why not channel all the positive qualities you possess? Having courage right now is important, so don't give up. Aggressive Mars and serious Saturn are joining forces via your committed partnership sector, which means your general ability to compromise, along with your one-on-one relationships, will more than likely be tested during this time. If tempers flair, ask yourself, where is this anger coming from? Your sense of authority can be overpowering, so make sure you're being fair with the ones you love.

The full moon in Libra will activate your third house of siblings, communication style, and immediate surroundings, so make sure to keep an open mind.

Libra: Your Foundation And Security Are Being Challenged

Stop repressing your emotions, Libra. Your foundation and sense of security haven't felt trustworthy as of late and, well... nothing is coincidence. Instead of keeping your cool and disregarding your intuition, the universe says it's time to rip the bandage. Something's gotta give.

The full moon in your sign will bring you closure and clarity, so don't be afraid to acknowledge the elephant in the room. Besides, the "elephant" has been there for quite some time now, but the people around you — especially your family members — refuse to admit it. Venus in Gemini — via your lucky ninth house of faith — will ask you to revisit your philosophy on relationships. History is bound to repeat itself, but not if you fix the problem at hand.

Scorpio: You're Feeling More Conflicted Than Usual

With Mars and Saturn joining forces via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and foundation, you could be experiencing a number of emotional revelations, especially those revolving around the emotions you repressed as a young child. Things are about to change, and for the better, too. Saturn wants to help you find your zen, especially in the home sphere. Naturally, the relationships you have with your family members also falls into the mix, but you get the picture.

Venus' shift into Gemini will activate your sultry eighth house of intimacy, fears, transformation, and all things transactional, before she retrogrades next month. This is giving you the opportunity to revisit relationship issues you typically sweep under the rug. Either way, whether it be regarding your relatives or your romantic partners, it's all connected. Do what you need to do, Scorpio.