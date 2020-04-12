Astrology can get a little tricky. But that's life, isn't it? Sometimes, you're lucky enough to be riding the waves of positivity and excitement. Other times, you check your horoscope, only to find there's stormy waters up ahead. So when I say April 13, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — don't let it bring you down too much. These stormy waters are only temporary, and if you were born under the influence of any of the aforementioned trio, you'll unfortunately be feeling the pressure this week. Luckily, things are going so get much better next week. You'll just have to get through this one first.

Earth signs may be struggling to deal with some pretty intense emotions; feelings they'd probably rather avoid. With the sun forming a square to dark and destructive Pluto, every single zodiac sign will be dealing with a certain heaviness, but no one will be dealing with it harder than earth signs. Pluto is interested with everything that lies beneath the surface, and if you've got baggage you've been trying to hide, you may find it cropping up this week. With expansive Jupiter joining in on the intensity, you'll find it all the more difficult to suppress your darker impulses. Whatever Jupiter touches only gets bigger, so don't be too hard on yourself if you find your feelings hard to contain.

However, there's also good news: The sun enters Taurus on April 19, finishing the week off on a good note. Taurus season is cozy, romantic, luxurious, grounded, and no one thrives more during this season than earth signs.

Taurus: Dark Thoughts May Be Creeping In To Your Mental Space

Take a deep breath, Taurus. Not every single difficult and depressing thought that crosses your mind is based on truth. Chances are, your imagination might bleed into your perspective this week, and if you don't remember to focus on what's fact instead of fiction, you might wind up feeling overwhelmed. However, getting to know your emotions is a beautiful thing. Just make sure to stay grounded and feel your feet firmly planted on the ground. Remember that everything is OK and you are always protected, no matter how much your anxious thoughts say otherwise.

Virgo: You're Being Pushed To Transform In Ways That Are Scary

Leaving behind your comfort zone and venturing off into the unknown is never easy, especially when you're an overthinking Virgo who's overanalyzing every possible outcome of a situation. When you've outgrown your current reality and yet you remain stagnant, it's easy to feel frustrated. Let your frustration show you what direction to take as you make decisions that suit the person you're becoming, not the person you've been. Your comfort zone is no longer as comfortable as it once was, so trust in your step away from it.

Capricorn: The Truth About Your Private Life Is Being Revealed

The most important things in life are things most people will never get to see at all, Capricorn. It has to do with the home you live in, the people you consider family, and the love you're giving and receiving. This week, you may find yourself dealing with difficult matters that are incredibly private to you, which could be difficult if you're in a position where you want to present the perfect image. However, it's important to remember that perfection is unrealistic; it's your strife that isn't. If you can't help but be honest about what you're going through, that makes you more human than anything.