Samsung rolled out its latest Galaxy Buds model on Thursday, Aug. 6, complete with a number of pretty sweet updates. If you're in the market for some new wireless earbuds and are comparing Apple's AirPods Pro versus Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live for your next purchase, you might be wondering how the two different offerings stack up when it comes to comfort, audio quality, and user experience. However, considering the Galaxy Buds Live clock well below the $249 price tag of Apple's offering, it's surprising just how similar the two products really are.

Following in the footsteps of its Galaxy Buds+, which currently sell for $149.99, the Galaxy Buds Live seem like quite the bargain with a handful of updated features for just $20 more. The Galaxy Buds Live are priced at $169.99, which is almost $80 less than the AirPods Pro, which were released back in October 2019. The Galaxy Buds Live are available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White, while Apple's model stuck with its signature white, but that's pretty much where the differences end (aside from the price tag).

Like its competitor, the Galaxy Buds Live now comes with different wingtip sizes to ensure the most comfortable fit. Users get two options compared to the three different sizes that come with the AirPods Pro along with a similar vent design. In addition, Samsung's newest earbuds feature a water-resistant coating, which is similar to that of the water and sweat-resistant AirPods Pro.

Internally, there are also quite a few comparable features. For the first time, the Galaxy Buds Live will feature Active Noise Cancellation, which allows you to better tune into your favorite song or podcast without distractions from the outside world. However, just like the AirPods Pro's Transparency mode, you can also toggle this on or off depending on the situation and how much of your surroundings you want to be able to hear.

Another major similarity is the device's capabilities when it comes to using a voice assistant and taking calls. In addition to additional Bixby features, iOS users can now also use Siri for voice commands. Like Apple's expanded microphone port that ensures call clarity, the Galaxy Buds Live also have an additional microphone with a voice pickup unit for clearer phone calls.

What Hi-Fi Magazine/Future/Getty Images

When it comes to battery life, the Galaxy Buds Live pull ahead by offering up to 8 hours of continuous playback or 6.5 hours with Active Noise Cancellation on. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro provide up to 4 and a half hours of listening time on one charge when using Active Noise Cancellation. You can get up to 5 hours of continuous playback if the feature is turned off.

It's clear the latest wireless earbuds models of these two competitors have more similarities than differences, so the deciding factor might come down to price or brand loyalty when deciding which product to purchase.