The January lull is real, y'all. After all the fun and festivities of the holiday season, all I can think about is how much I need spring and warm weather to be here, like yesterday, during the first months of the year. If booking a sunshine-filled getaway isn't in the books right now, you can still get a taste of the tropics, thanks to Applebee's' newest boozy slushy. Applebee’s Blue Mucho Shark cocktail with Captain Morgan rum is the tastiest antidote to the winter blues, and it's the tropical vacation your tastebuds have been craving — no plane ticket required.

It's no secret that Applebee's knows how to get a party going. Last year, $1 Long Island Iced Teas and Dollar Jolly Drinks helped us get through the dark and confusing time that was 2018, and it looks like the chain is bringing us even more affordable libations in 2019. They started off January on a high note with a $2 Captain and Cola drink special, and on Thursday, Jan. 10, Applebee's announced on Facebook that it's about to make your January so much more bearable, thanks to the Mucho Shark Bowl. Yep, it's a huge goblet slash bowl filled with Captain Morgan and bright blue slushy goodness, and I have a feeling 2019 is about to get so lit.

"The shark that you’ll swim towards," Applebee's teased on the social media platform. "Our new Shark Bowl served Mucho is mixed with Captain Morgan and topped with a gummy shark."

I'll admit that I was a little confused about the inclusion of the gummy shark — it's not Shark Week or anything, plus we also happen to be in the dead of winter — but I'm totally on board for some summer-inspired sips, and Applebee's reps told Elite Daily it's basically a "tropical escape in a glass." I mean, nothing says you're on a beach like a rum cocktail, and this giant boozy slushy looks like it has the power to transport your tastebuds to a sunny beach.

You might be wondering what this bright blue concoction tastes like, and one look through the Facebook post comments showed that people are likening the sips to the Dollar Zombie Drinks that the chain released back in October for the scariest time of the year. Considering that that beverage was also sky blue and reportedly featured a delicious combination of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime flavors, according to a press release, I wouldn't be surprised if Applebee's decided to bring back this popular drink, but in slush form.

An Applebee's rep told Elite Daily that the Mucho Shark Bowl is made with "Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and tropical fruit flavors" and served in Applebee’s signature Mucho Glass, which means you're getting 12 ounces of boozy goodness. The frozen concoctions are retailing for $7.50 at Applebee's restaurants for a limited time (although the prices may vary by location). In other words, you should be canceling your dinner plans for the foreseeable future and spending your happy hours with this boozy slush, because there's no telling how long the Mucho Shark Bowl will be around.