After a bit of a hiatus, Applebee's 25-cent wings deal is back for March 2020. Fans of the franchise might remember that back in October, the chain temporarily rolled out a mouthwatering promo on its boneless fried chicken wings. Luckily, you can again head to your local Applebee's and order as many discounted wings as you want while the deal is going on.

If you need a refresher, here's what you should know about the limited-time wings promotion: You can pick from a selection of sauces, opting to have your wings drenched in your choice of Classic Hot Buffalo sauce, Honey BBQ sauce, or Sweet Asian chile sauce for a quarter per wing. Since each boneless breaded wing only costs 25 cents, a plate of five wings will set you back just $1.25. Meanwhile, if you decide to grab your crew and go in on 50 or 100 boneless wings, you'll only be spending $12.50 or $25.

As with all deals, there are a few caveats. The 25-cent wings promotion is only available at participating locations for a limited time for dine-in guests, so you won't be able to get buckets of discounted wings delivered to your door. Dips and celery will cost you extra, so keep that in mind when you order.

Along with the 25-cent-per-pop wings deal, Applebee's is giving you another tasty reason to dine-in with a brand new beverage value menu offering alcoholic sips for $3, $5, and $7. During the month of March, you can try out the new Bud Light Seltzer for $3, or get a buzz with the festive Emerald L.I.T. Brewtus Cocktail made with Jameson for just $2 more.

Diners looking for a taste of spring will want to sip the $7 Frozen Strawberry DaiquiRita made with Patron Silver tequila.

All of these drink and food deals are currently going on at participating Applebee's locations, so grab your crew and plan for the happiest of happy hours.