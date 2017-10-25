7 Different Ways To Drink Apple Cider Vinegar To Soothe A Bloated Belly

I don’t care how easy all of these health and wellness influencers make it look to take shots on shots of apple cider vinegar, because the truth is, the stuff is bitter and, like a tough pill, can be hard to swallow. The fermented tonic is certainly not one you’d casually sip on to quench your thirst, but it’s worth throwing back to reap its many health benefits, specifically on days when you feel a little, to put it lightly, puffy. Using apple cider vinegar for bloating is a kind of folk remedy often suggested as a holistic alternative, and with its sparkling reputation as a cure-all, I’d say it’s worth the shot.

Belly bloat is the absolute worst and, unfortunately, the human stomach is pretty sensitive and expands in response to a few things. For example, say you’re in between hard deadlines, so you have no other option but to scarf lunch down at your desk. Wolfing down meals makes a lot of room for gas-producing air to sneak into your system and expand your gut.

Other seemingly minute details, such as eating raw vegetables, processed foods with artificial sweeteners, drinking through straws, and even chewing gum are all things we do on a daily basis, among countless others, that contribute to bloating.

Drinking ACV, however, can definitely help soothe your sensitive stomach. Here are a few clever ways to drink it that'll mask the bitter taste, but still beat the bloat.

01 Shots, Shots, Shots Vermont Village Vermont Village Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Shots, $15.49 for a pack of 12, Vermont Village I'm willing to bet throwing back a shot of raw ACV every morning will get old fast. This is because repetition can be boring, and not many people can honestly say they enjoy the taste of pure, unfiltered ACV. To make the taste a bit more bearable, Vermont Village launched a line of five apple cider vinegar double-shot packets that are 100 percent raw, organic, and loaded with flavor. The brand masks ACV's bitter taste with fruity additives like blueberry, cranberry, and additional superfood ingredients such as ginger, turmeric, and honey to further enhance the serving's good-for-you benefits.

02 Sip On Some 'Booch KeVita KeVita Turmeric Ginger Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic, $54.36 for a pack of 12, Amazon As someone who struggles with IBS, your girl knows all about belly bloat. When the going gets really rough, I always have a KeVita ACV-based kombucha in my fridge to sip on after meals or right before bed. This blend combines the probiotics of ACV, the brand's exclusive water kefir culture, a dash of spicy turmeric, and ginger to activate your core and stimulate healthy digestion. It's a great option to have stocked in your fridge for emergencies, or a treat at the office for post-lunch digestion.

03 Make It Minty Pompeian Pompeian Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, $2.39, Target I strongly believe that if tea can't fix it, that's when you really have a problem. When stomach issues arise — especially bloating — mint is an excellent ingredient to calm your inflammation. Combine these leaves with a serving of ACV, and you've got yourself a tonic to end all tummy issues ASAP. Pompeian's Green Tea Zinger recipe calls for two tablespoons of ACV, a handful of mint leaves, and a warm mug of ginger green tea to settle your stomach and stimulate digestion. Get cozy with a blanket, a good book, and let the remedial tonic work its magic while you relax.

04 Drink It Like A Juice Suja Organic Drinking Vinegar Suja Drinking Vinegars in Strawberry Balsamic, $2.99, Jet Suja's Drinking Vinegars flavors sound a bit like salad dressings, but I promise you, they taste delicious regardless of their semi-awkward-sounding pairings like Grapefruit Jalapeno and Guayusa Lemon. The brand's strawberry balsamic combo pairs ACV with vegan probiotics, and is enhanced with organic strawberry puree, lime juice, balsamic, vinegar, and coconut nectar to offset its tang with natural sweetness.

05 Keep It Basic Bragg Bragg Organic Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar, $8.99, Amazon If you've been there, done that, and can handle ACV's natural taste, or you're just feeling particularly adventurous one day, you can skip the fancy, fruity concoctions and opt to drop a tablespoon or so into a glass of cool water. Stir well and sip to combat bloating and encourage optimal digestion. And if after the first taste, your buds are begging you to revolt, a drop or two of honey should do the trick.

06 Add Some Turmeric And Take It Like A Shot Deadlifts & Chill. on Twitter Spice up your life by incorporating some seriously powerful ingredients to your daily ACV shot. This Twitter user's daily dosage, for example, features grated ginger, turmeric, and cayenne pepper. As a trio, these spices will definitely stimulate your digestive track and keep inflammation at a minimum. Add in the ACV, and your tummy is capable of tackling it all.

07 Add It To Your Smoothie Melissa VanHouten on Twitter ACV shots are effective, sure, but not everyone enjoys tossing back beverages, even in the name of health. Instead, Happy Healthy Mama blogger Maryea developed a delicious anti-bloat smoothie so you can reap all the health benefits without torturing your taste buds in the process. The recipe calls for ACV, cucumber, banana, coconut water, and ginger for a fresh, subtly flavored drink you can sip for lunch or even dessert.