At this point, a ton of people that know that although apple cider vinegar has an acquired taste, the health benefits are way too good to pass up. There’s no question that taking a shot of the stuff is going to do your body a whole lot of good, but there's one big dilemma that remains: When’s the best time to throw it back? A lot of wellness bloggers suggest sipping it down before breakfast on an empty stomach, but drinking apple cider vinegar before bed is also a good idea. Either way is profitable, but understanding exactly what sipping on some ACV before bed can do for your body will help you decide what’s best for your anatomy and daily routine.

Perhaps your digestive system isn’t an early riser or maybe your morning routine is jam-packed enough without having to add a health shot to your list of to-dos. If that's the case, before bed might be best for you.

From my research, it's seems that when you take your ACV depends on a) simply when it’s convenient and b) when your individual body will be most susceptible to it. So let's dive into all the ways ACV can help you if its the last thing that touches your lips at night.

1. Science Says ACV Can Help Stabilize Blood Sugar Levels Shutterstock Research shows that consuming apple cider vinegar before bed can be extremely beneficial to those who live with diabetes. A study carried out by researchers at Arizona State University assessed 11 volunteers with type 2 diabetes who were asked to take two tablespoons of ACV and snack on an ounce of cheese before bed, in addition to their prescription meds. As a result, participants saw a significant drop in their blood sugar levels the morning after.

2. It Can Also Soothe A Sore Throat It's flu season ya'll, and even if you get vaccinated, there's still a slight chance you could experience any of the symptoms, including a nasty sore throat. As Dr. Niket Sonpal, a New York Based Internist and Gastroenterologist, explains to Elite Daily, "Apple cider vinegar can help clear out bacteria from the throat. The substance has antiseptic properties that help purify some disease-causing microorganisms. This can be helpful to people who may suffer from inflamed or enlarged and infection-prone tonsils."

3. Chances Are You'll Sleep Better After A Little ACV Millennial women are busy AF, which means we need all the beauty rest we can in order keep our minds and bodies ready to be on the go, go, go constantly. With how busy our schedules are, it's no wonder our brain follows suit, making it much more difficult to clock in a proper six to eight hours of sleep per night. The secret to a restful night's snooze could be ACV. Well+Good reports that a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar spooned into a hot cup of water with honey before bed should do just the trick when you're desperate for those Z's.

4. It'll Help Prevent Bad Breath In The Morning Hey, we're all human here, which means once in a while, we all wake up smelling like dinner from the night before. Bad breath can be embarrassing, but if it's a safe assumption that your morning breath will stink, it's worth it to take precautionary measures beyond the standard brushing job. Apple cider vinegar kills bacteria like no other, so one teaspoon of the stuff before bed will not only ensure healthy oral hygiene, it's also a guarantee your partner or roommate won't get a whiff of the undead emerging from your mouth in the a.m.

5. ACV Can Also Decongest A Stuffy Nose Shutterstock At least when you wake up with a sore throat, you can snack on candy-flavored cough drops and have a valid excuse not to talk all day. When you roll out of bed feeling stuffy and congested, though, you literally feel like you're going to die if you can't breathe out of your nose. And, trust me, tissues are not a cute accessory. Apple cider vinegar is rich in essentials needed to eliminate mucus build-up, such as potassium, magnesium, vitamins A, B1, B2, and E. If you feel a cold coming on, you're going to want to add a teaspoon of ACV to a cup of water and drink it slow before bed to nip that crap in the bud.