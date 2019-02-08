Anuel AA & Karol G's Astrological Compatibility Points Toward A Lifelong Duet

I have to admit I wasn’t totally up to speed on super hot Latinx musician couple Anuel AA and Karol G, but now that I am, I think it’s fair to say I’m obsessed, because these two are seriously adorable together. As it turns out, the only thing hotter than the way this couple looks together may be Anuel AA and Karol G's astrological compatibility, because it is lit, y’all.In case you’re just catching up with this couple, they first got in contact back in 2018 while Anuel was still in prison for a unlawful possession of a firearm. At the time Karol reached out, she told Billboard Latin is was because she was interested in him remixing her song "Ahora Me Llama.” From there, the soon-to-be couple went on to collaborate on "Culpables," which was accompanied by a very sexy video of the two of them that kickstarted the rumors that they were collaborating on more than just music, if you know what I’m saying. But the two didn’t actually confirm they were an item until November 2018, when on Anuel’s birthday, they made it Instagram official by both posting a photo of the the two of them declaring their feelings for one another. The two have being adorable all over social media and in their video "Secreto” ever since. Now that they are officially a couple, we can’t help but wonder what the dynamic of their relationship is really like. One way to do that is by taking a look a how their astrological signs typically interact when they are in love. Anuel AA was born November 26 under the sign of Sagittarius and Karol G’s birthday is February 14 (aww, Valentines Day!), which means she is an Aquarius. At first you might be worried; after all, these are two of the trickiest signs to lock down in a relationship, thanks to Aquarians’ tendency for aloofness and for Sagittarius being so fickle natured, but somehow when these two signs come together, magic happens. Together, they are able to form a powerful and lasting bond. So, with that in mind, here is what else we can divine about Anuel AA and Karol G's romance.

The are on the same wavelength emotionally and intellectually. karolg on Instagram Aquarius and Sagittarius are definitely the most… unique of all the zodiac. As a result, they spend most of their lives feeling ever-so-slightly out of sync with the rest of the world. This disconnect is what makes it a little bit harder to fully open their hearts to others, because they rarely feel truly seen. However, when these two find each other, that all changes, because while they may offbeat with everyone else, they actually are in rhythm with one another and that can be both incredibly attractive but also can help form a strong bond. Whereas some signs balance each other out, these signs work because they understand each other’s quirks rather than just complimenting them. They may take a while to actually settle into a relationship, because both need time and space to be ready, but rather than be scared off or turn clingy like other signs, both Sag and Aquarius are happy to let the other take their time and for love to develop at its own pace.

The both appreciate experimentation into the bedroom. karolg on Instagram One area these two don't have to take their time is the bedroom. These signs are both all about experimentation and pushing sexual boundaries to see what lies on the other side. There is a risk of the relationship becoming all physical if they don't focus on including some emotional intimacy in the experiences, but either way it’s going to be mind blowing when these to come together — literally.