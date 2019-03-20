After Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus' breakup, I thought the 22-year-old rapper would totally fall off my radar, but that hasn't been the case. In February 2019, Lil Xan announced that his now-fiancée, Annie Smith, was expecting their first child, and social media quickly went into a frenzy. Most of Xan's fans were happy for him, but plenty of trolls took to Twitter and Instagram to express their thoughts about the pregnancy, calling it fake and doubting the relationship itself. Xan and Smith ignored it for awhile, but it seems like she has finally had enough. Annie Smith’s response to haters on Instagram was pretty admirable, and I'm hoping it keeps the trolls away.

E! News reports that the comment that got Smith to speak up against trolls was about her relationship with Xan (née Nicholas Diego Leanos). Based on her clap back, it seems the comment likely had something to do with Smith using Xan's Instagram account without his knowledge, or it may have been about Xan taking photos with other women. According to E!, Smith meant to reply to the troll in an Instagram comment, but because her reply was too long, she posted screenshots to her Instagram story instead. See her kick*ss reply below.

"I am 3 months pregnant, traveling all over Europe on a tour bus with 9 men. I have taken over 1,000 photos, autographed hundreds of shirts, pictures, etc. Take hours out of my day to go on my YouTube/Instagram and like and reply to comments. Answer DMs, (I get over 1,000 an hour) all while taking care of my fiancé all day and night. Never once have I gone into Diego's account without his permission. Diego and I share a phone. We see everything each other does and trust each other. Sometimes he's too busy and asks me to post something for him or check his email. I am the one who TAKES the photo of Diego with women most of the time unless they take a selfie. I'm sure I'm missing something else I have to do all in a 24 hour day, being pregnant and traveling on a bus but I think you get the point. I have never once made a decision for Diego, I have supported him since before any of this. It really doesn't matter what you think because you don't know him or I personally and don't know how we interact but Diego is an adult and makes decisions on his own like an adult does. I have seen him block many accounts on his Instagram in front of my eyes (male and female) if that it was you're referring to. He built this from the ground up, from nothing. When I met him I had to pay for us to even be able to afford Taco Bell. So you're correct I'm not his manager or assistant. I'm his soon to be wife, which means I do a million more things than a manager or an assistant all while loving him and taking care of myself and our child growing inside my body. If anyone else thinks else wise it's because fans/random people one the internet make ASSUMPTIONS. Every girl who Diego has blocked has assumed it's my doing lol when I've literally watched him do it for his own reasons. You do know that people lie right. Sometimes when someone is jealous or doesn't get their way they message him and attack him, for example, there are many other scenarios I am just naming one. The fact that I'm sitting here at 5:15 a.m. in Cologne, Germany on a tour bus, after I woke up to pee and throw up, and replying to you is actually so ridiculous lol but it's not just for you it's for anyone who agrees with your statement. Just to clarify. The internet doesn't see everything. You all don't know everything that goes on behind the scenes of our daily life. Maybe instead of believing what someone who doesn't even know us tells you, you should reach out to Diego or I because we would gladly answer your question."

This isn't the first time Smith and Xan have had to deal with trolls. They first announced their relationship in November 2018 when Smith made it Instagram official with an adorably thoughtful caption about how thankful she is for Xan. But they really started making headlines in February 2019 when Xan reactivated his Instagram account and posted a picture with Smith, confirming he was going to be a father in the caption. Shortly after, in one of Smith's YouTube videos, the couple shared pictures of their baby's first ultrasound. Then, rumors began to spread that Smith and Xan faked the pregnancy because the ultrasound looked similar to a Google image result for a 9-week ultrasound video posted on YouTube in 2009.

Smith responded to the rumors by telling E! News, "I'm honestly really disappointed that we announced it and now this is the rumor floating around." She continued, saying, "I'm traveling and stressed at the moment so I think for the baby and myself it's best to stay in a positive environment. I really am just staying off the internet for the time being because it's really sad for me to see these things."

It really seems like Smith is just trying to live her life, and people keep coming after her for it, so good for her for speaking up! It takes guts to clap back at haters, and Smith handled it like a champ. Here's hoping she gets the space she needs, and the happy pregnancy she (and everyone!) deserves.