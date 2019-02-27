Rapper Lil Xan's fiancée, Annie Smith, just responded to the rumors that she and Xan are reportedly faking her pregnancy. Elite Daily reached out to both Lil Xan and Annie Smith's respective teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. You have no idea what I'm talking about? Allow me to illuminate! Lil Xan and Annie Smith revealed earlier this month that they're expecting a baby and are getting married. They followed up the news shortly after with a video showing photos from one of Smith's ultrasounds, and users on Twitter theorized that the photos are fake. Now, Annie Smith's response to fake ultrasound accusations is here, and it's honestly pretty sad.

It all started when Smith posted a video to her new YouTube channel — which currently consists of just a few vlogs showing her and Lil Xan's daily life — on Feb. 22. She had previously announced her pregnancy on Feb. 19 in a video on her channel after Xan posted an Instagram revealing their baby news.

On Feb. 17, Xan wrote,

i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,it’s official im going to be a father 😭💔 i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life💔 all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album “BE SAFE” and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart ❤️ thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe 💌👼🏼💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

Then came the YouTube video showing Smith's first ultrasound pictures of her and Xan's baby.

Annie Compton Smith on YouTube

About 5 to 10 minutes into the video, Xan and Smith are seen sitting on a bed and pulling up the ultrasound photos on Smith's phone.

Fans felt the photos were fishy, because they reportedly looked similar to a Google image result for a 9-week ultrasound video posted to YouTube in 2009. Fans then started theorizing that the ultrasound photos were actually lifted from Google and that Smith isn't really pregnant. Elite Daily reached out to Smith and Lil Xan's teams for comment on the speculation, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Now, Smith has responded to the fan conspiracy theories, telling E! News that an unnamed person photoshopped her ultrasound pictures to ignite this wave of conspiracy theories. Elite Daily reached out to Lil Xan and Smith's teams for a statement about the rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"When I posted my YouTube video with my ultrasound pictures, a girl (I'm not going to comment on who) photoshopped them with another person's name, year, birthday, etc, and uploaded them to Google," she told the outlet. "I'm honestly really disappointed that we announced it and now this is the rumor floating around." She added that the stress of these rumors is taking a toll on her, so for the sake of her and her baby's health she's going to be more private about her pregnancy moving forward.

"I'm traveling and stressed at the moment so i think for the baby and myself it's best to stay in a positive environment," she said. "I really am just staying off the internet for the time being because it's really sad for me to see these things."

She capped her statement off by saying, "In my opinion it doesn't matter what anyone else says it's a special time between my fiancé and i and like i said we are very happy that's all that matters."

Smith and Lil Xan's pregnancy is no one's business but their own and it's not anyone's place to speculate about it.