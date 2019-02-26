Oh boy, you guys. It looks like there's some more drama brewing with rapper Lil Xan and fiancée Annie Smith's pregnancy. Just months after his breakup with Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan made the announcement that he and his now-fiancée, Annie Smith, are having a baby. As if that wasn't enough to handle, fans are now speculating on Twitter that the pregnancy might not even be real, and these tweets accusing Lil Xan and Annie Smith of lying about their pregnancy will turn your whole world upside down. Elite Daily reached out to Lil Xan's team for comment on the speculation surrounding the pregnancy announcement, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Let's start this off with the basics. Annie Smith, who, according to Us Weekly, is a "content creator," revealed that she is "about five weeks pregnant" and is "the happiest" she's ever been in her life via YouTube on Feb. 19.

Just days before, Lil Xan took to Instagram to announce the news that he and Smith were expecting. On Feb. 17, he wrote,

i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,it’s official im going to be a father 😭💔 i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life💔 all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album “BE SAFE” and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart ❤️ thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe 💌👼🏼💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

Shortly after, Smith also posted a similar photo, writing, "I cannot wait to call myself your wife soon," in the caption.

Talk about a whirlwind.

But now, people are taking a closer look at Smith's recent ultrasound picture that she showed off in her YouTube video called "First Baby Pictures," and they're speculating that something might be off about it — namely, the fact that the ultrasound photo appears to be the same as a random Google image. Elite Daily reached out to Lil Xan's team for comment about the speculation that the pictures appear similar to Google images, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Check out the video below, where Smith shows off her reported ultrasound photo (around the 1:50 mark):

Annie Compton Smith on YouTube

Precious!

But here's the thing: some internet sleuths are convinced that the photo Smith is showing in her video is a screenshot lifted from a generic ultrasound on YouTube posted all the way back in 2009. One user posted side-by-side images of Smith's reported ultrasound photo with a screenshot of the generic thumbnail from the ultrasound video:

Here's the entire video viewers are convinced Smith's ultrasound was lifted from:

BonsaisBrother on YouTube

Others were quick to come to the same conclusion on Twitter.

Now, some fans are questioning the authenticity of Lil Xan and Smith's pregnancy.

Here's the thing: no one has any right to comment on or judge someone else's choices. And to that end, no one has the right to speculate on someone's pregnancy being "real" enough based on some photos off the internet. Of course, there could be a reason that the soon-to-be-parents could have shown a generic ultrasound photo: simply for the sake of privacy, for example. Maybe the couple doesn't want the whole world viewing their real ultrasound, and if that's the case, good for them! That's totally their choice. There's also the possibility that the ultrasounds simply look alike.

Since there's no definitive answer on this whole reported ultrasound debacle yet, it seems like the best thing to do right now is sit and wait for a statement from Lil Xan and Smith, folks.