Just a few months after his breakup with Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan has announced he's having a baby with his new fiancée, Annie Smith. But who is Annie Smith? Just yesterday (Feb. 19, 2019), in a Q&A session she posted for her fans on YouTube, Smith said that she is "about five weeks pregnant." In the video she also noted that she is now "the happiest" she's ever been in her life.

Lil Xan himself took to Instagram two days ago to share the news with a picture of them that he chose to caption:

i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,it’s official im going to be a father 😭💔 i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life💔 all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album “BE SAFE” and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart ❤️ thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe 💌👼🏼💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

As for her profession, Us Weekly describes her as a "content creator," most likely referring to the content she produces on Instagram and the one video she has posted on YouTube. In the beginning of the Q&A video with her fans, she mentions that Lil Xan is going to buy her a new recording device to make higher quality videos in the future and she also has a screenshot of him encouraging her to "stay on social" and promising to "put the universe" in her hands.

The next thing you should know about Smith is that she seems pretty religious. She regularly mentions God throughout her social media page and credits God for finding love with Lil Xan. In the caption of their first ever picture together posted on Thanksgiving 2019, she wrote:

God chooses people to come into your life to fulfill a purpose. your purpose in my life is to make me the best version of myself. i thank Him everyday for choosing you to be by my side in this life. you are my happiness, my most favorite person, my whole heart. thank you for sharing your life with me and allowing me to love you, always ♥️ happy thanksgiving. be thankful for everyone and everything you have in this life because it is so precious.

And how has her life changed since dating Lil Xan, who she met through a mutual friend over two years ago? She's doing great. She explained in the video:

Diego [Lil Xan] has changed my life — he's standing right here — in every way. He's made me so happy, happier than I ever thought was humanly possible and he's taught me so many things about life and about people and he kind of just showed me, like I said I didn't think it was humanly possible to be this happy or have love for somebody like this. You kind of imagine what love feels like and you see it in the movies and it's cheesy but when you feel it it's so intense and it's the craziest feeling and it does really just change your whole life. It changes your view on life, it makes you want to show up to everybody and be positive all the time. It gives you a really good outlook on life so he's definitely changed my life 100 percent for the better and I'm the happiest I've ever been.

Oh, also! If you're wondering how she gets her good skin, she's a big fan of Cetaphil and La Mer products!

Watch her full Q&A here: