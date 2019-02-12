Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are here to take rich men for all they are worth in their new movie The Hustle, and the con-women comedy's first official trailer proves that it will also be filled with laughs. The movie, which will be a female-centered remake of 1988's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, has been in the works for about three years now, and fans finally got their first look on Tuesday morning. Anne Hathaway's The Hustle trailer will definitely get you pumped to check out the upcoming movie this summer.

The newly released trailer introduces us to Rebel Wilson's character, a small-time con artist adept at weaseling free meals from her marks, who becomes the protégé to Anne Hathaway's high-end con artist character, who is able to steal incredibly expensive jewelry from men to support her posh lifestyle. Fans of Hathaway's breakout teen rom-com The Princess Diaries may recognize some familiarities in the trailer, especially when Hathaway puts on an English accent and begins to train the unsophisticated Rebel Wilson character in the art of being a high-end con artist. It looks like our little Mia Thermopolis is now the one training a successor, except she is the queen of scamming instead of the queen of Genovia.

Check out the first official trailer for The Hustle below:

MGM on YouTube

The Hustle will also likely remind fans of Anne Hathaway's major role from last year, as the hyper-wealthy celebrity turned burglar Daphne Kluger in Ocean's 8. The two Hathaway roles definitely feel pretty similar, except The Hustle character seems to be a step more foreboding and dangerous. The movie will mark Rebel Wilson's second lead role in 2019 — her romantic comedy spoof Isn't It Romantic premieres in theaters the day before Valentine's Day. Wilson will also star in the World War II dark comedy Jojo Rabbit and the film adaptation of Cats later this year.

The Hustle was announced back in 2016 as a then-untitled remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The 1988 comedy paired Steve Martin and Michael Caine, as con artists competing with one another to swindle an heiress out of a fortune. Although that movie pitted the refined British con-man against the scrappy American trickster, it looks like The Hustle is going to have the two central characters working together to pull of a job. For a while, The Hustle was working under the title Nasty Women, a reference to the infamous remark Donald Trump made about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign debates, but that title changed to The Hustle over the past year.

Another exciting element about The Hustle is that it marks the feature film directing debut of Chris Addison, the English comedian best known for helming the comedy series The Thick of It. Addison has directed several episodes of Veep before this, but The Hustle will be his first big-screen directing credit.

Start brushing up on your scamming technique and get ready for The Hustle to hit theaters in three months. The new comedy will premiere on May 10.