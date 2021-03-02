Anna Redman is owning up for her controversial actions on Matt James' Bachelor season. Way back in the Jan. 25 episode, Anna drew backlash for spreading rumors that fellow contestant Brittany Galvin worked as an escort (a career that, for the record, shouldn't be considered shameful). On the March 1 "Women Tell All" episode, Anna Redman and Brittany Galvin had an important conversation about the consequences of sharing harmful gossip.

The drama began when five new women joined Matt’s season on the Jan. 25 episode, including Brittany. Fellow contestant Anna clearly wasn’t happy about the latest arrivals, and it wasn't long before she piped up about rumors she’d heard about Brittany from a friend back in their shared home city of Chicago.

"There's a rumor because she knows all of the rich men in Chicago that she's an escort and may be having transactional relationships with wealthy men," Anna told Victoria during the episode. Brittany later denied being an escort when Anna and Victoria confronted her about it, telling them that even having to address this rumor was “ridiculous.” As she later tearfully noted to Matt, “This could ruin my entire life.”

When Matt confronted Anna about her behavior during the Feb. 1 episode, she quickly owned up to what she’d done wrong, telling him, “This is on me. This is me being a shallow person in the worst moment ever.” He ultimately sent her home after that conversation; he eliminated Brittany the following week (the connection between them apparently just wasn't there).

But the rumor continued to follow Brittany even after her time on the show, which she emotionally opened up about during the season's "Women Tell All" special. "It's embarrassing, because when you Google my name now, the first 20 results are 'The Bachelor's Brittany Galvin accused of being an escort,'" she told host Chris Harrison. "There's nothing wrong with that industry, but it's just not me. This is forever gonna be in association with my name, which is not fair."

Anna finally apologized to Brittany in person during the special episode, saying, "Nothing I can say can justify what I did. There is no reason ever to take down another woman without ever thinking of the consequences." She added: "After watching the aftermath, I am 100 times more sorry."

Brittany admitted she somewhat doubted the sincerity of Anna's apology, since she hadn't reached out to her after the episodes featuring the "escort" drama aired. When fellow contestant Mari Pepin chimed in, asking what Anna's motivations were in spreading the rumor, Anna responded, "I can't justify anything. I was insecure, and I lashed out. It all stemmed from my own insecurities. I was insecure about myself, I was insecure about my time with Matt, I was insecure being next to all these amazing women in the house."

Brittany ultimately accepted Anna's apology. "I don't want people to destroy your life as well, because that's not my intention at all," she said. "What I want people to take away from this is that words can really affect you."

Brittany concluded by sending an important message to sex workers: "Don't let somebody tear you down. I believe that everyone deserves love, and no one's life is worth more or less because of their occupation."

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues Monday, March 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.