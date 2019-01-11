Anna Faris is really out here living her best life post-divorce. Sure, the world was collectively heartbroken when Faris and her husband of eight years, Chris Pratt, announced their divorce in August 2017, but it seems like both actors are happy and getting on well. For Faris, that means finding success in all aspects of her career, including her hit podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. In it, she and her celebrity guests give listeners top-notch dating and relationship advice, and sometimes, they get a little personal. In fact, so personal, that Anna Faris’ comments about her sex life will have you laughing out loud, and give you a whole new appreciation for Faris and her blatant honesty. What would we do without it?

According to Us Weekly, Faris got real about her sex life on the Jan. 10 episode of Unqualified. After a listener called in asking about threesomes, Faris started discussing her own sex life, her turn-ons, and her biggest tips for keeping the spark alive in a relationship. Obviously, sex is fun and exciting, but it can also be awkward and nerve-wracking, which Faris totally gets. That's probably why her sex tips and tricks are so fun, and definitely make it clear that the 42-year-old is having a great time in the bedroom. She explained that she likes to "play different characters," but that's only the beginning.

"Sometimes I'll put on, like, my short black bob wig that I have and I play a different character, because I'm [an] actress," she said according to Us Weekly. "I like to play different characters sometimes in a romantic situation. I like that it sort of satisfies my sensibilities of getting to be someone else and it is also, like, a turn-on for a partner."

She's not wrong! "Role-play is a powerful tool for sustaining a thriving, juicy, monogamous relationship," Londin Angel Winters, intimacy coach and author of The Awakened Woman's Guide to Everlasting Love, previously told Elite Daily.

It's important to remember that sex can be different for everyone, and how one person chooses to express themselves and get it on is totally up to them and doesn't have to impact anyone else. Faris further normalized role-play by telling listeners that she's doesn't think she's a that great of a lover because, "I'm very lazy. Usually, I like to call myself a stripper named Tragedy. It turns me on."

Faris' comments are hilarious, but they're also honest, and that's so important when it comes to de-stigmatizing sex and sexuality. "If a woman sees role-play as an opportunity to enjoy lots of different sexual energies with the same partner, she will tend to love and value role-play as a way of getting her need for variety met without having to play the field with different partners," Winters said. In short, Faris is having some great, fulfilling sex, so good for her!

Currently, Faris is dating Michael Barrett, a 48-year-old cinematographer, and is clearly having a great time in her new relationship. Her split from Pratt behind her, Faris is starting a new chapter of her life, and that includes having amazing sex — wigs and all.