Anna Faris finally set the engagement rumors that’ve been swirling around her and partner Michael Barrett for months to rest with a Feb. 12 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Months of speculation led up to the announcement that the two are engaged, as Faris had been spotted by TMZ wearing an engagement ring as far back as November 2019. With that finally settled, it really just leaves one question to be answered: Who is Michael Barrett? That is, besides the person who stole Faris' heart. As it turns out, Barrett’s successful in his own right as a Hollywood cinematographer.

Barrett was born and raised in Riverside, Calif. He attended UCLA, where he earned a BA in History. But Barrett's passion since he was in high school was filmmaking, so he went on to study at Columbia University and earned his MFA in film. Barrett got his first big break in 2001 on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Before that, he was working on short films and music videos. During his time on CSI, he was the director of photography on 31 episodes of the hit series. He went on to work as a director of photography on several big movies such as Ted, Zookeeper, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, in addition to continuing his work on the small screen with credits including Blood & Oil and Super Girl.

It was on the set of Overboard, where Barrett was working as a cinematographer, that he and Faris first met. The two were first spotted on a date in September 2017 at the Malibu Chili Cook Off, a month after the actress had announced her split from then-husband Chris Pratt.

Since then, the couple has mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, although they came under scrutiny when Faris began wearing a massive, yellow, cushion-cut diamond ring back in November. Faris’ Mom co-star Alison Janney added fuel to the fire when she seemingly confirmed the engagement to People in January. “[They’ve] been engaged for a long time,” Janney told the publication. “I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.”

Janney went on to describe how she found out about the engagement. “I saw the ring one day,” she said. “I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?'" she recalled. “I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. ‘Oh, that’s it,’ and then, yeah, it was fun.”

As for when the pair is actually going to tie the knot, well, they haven't revealed that just yet. Only time will tell, but here's hoping for a lifetime of happiness for these two!