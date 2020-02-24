Anna Faris & Michael Barrett’s Astrological Compatibility Is Powerful

If you’re wondering what Anna Faris is up to these days, well, she’s killing it on her TV series Mom and her hit podcast Unqualified. Oh yeah, and she recently confirmed she’s engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett. Yep, things are looking bright for Faris right about now. Especially when you take Anna Faris and Michael Barrett’s astrological compatibility into account, because it’s fire. The two had been dating since 2017 when they met on the set of Overboard, and there have been rumors they were tying the knot since last November when TMZ published photos of the actor wearing a massive, yellow, cushion-cut diamond. But it wasn’t until her recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden that she confirmed the two were indeed set to wed. Aww!

Faris was born Nov. 29, 1976, under the sign of Sagittarius and Barrett’s birthday is May 28, 1970, which makes him a Gemini. If you’re familiar with these signs on their own, you might assume that these two free spirits would have trouble connecting, but, in fact, they’re very much in sync with one another. They both share a deep intellectual curiosity, take an optimistic view of life, and find each other endlessly fascinating. Basically, when a Sag and Gemini like Faris and Barrett fall in love, it can feel as though they were always meant to be. Here’s what else we can surmise about their connection based on their astrological compatibility.

Their Intellectual Chemistry Is Intense.

Both Gemini and Sagittarius have a keen sense of intellectual curiosity. One of their biggest turn-offs is people who don’t have that same desire for knowledge and experience. As a result, in one another they find someone who has the same enthusiasm for mind expansion. While Gemini’s interests focus more on understanding people on a deeper one-on-one level and Sagittarius takes a larger, more philosophical approach, they connect on possessing a quick wit and having someone who can truly banter with them. It's hard for either of these typically fickle signs to get bored when they find a partner who can challenge them on a mental level. That's exciting, alluring, and the foundation for a powerful bond.

The Sexual Chemistry Between These Signs Is Light And Fun.

Both Gemini and Sagittarius prefer to keep it light and playful in the bedroom, as opposed to being overly romantic and sentimental. The latter just feels awkward and performative to these signs and seems like the kind of vibe that equates to being locked down in a commitment they’re not ready for. Instead, they prefer to feel like things are more organic, natural, and present in the moment. They also have a very uninhibited attitude toward sexuality and a curiosity that leads to both partners feeling free and eager to experiment in the bedroom.

Trust Is Rarely An Issue For These Two.

Both Sagittarius and Gemini are known for falling into and out of infatuation quickly. And yet, surprisingly, when they come together, trust is not really an issue. That's because both signs place a high value on space and personal freedom, so they have an innate and natural understanding. Sag is also honest to the point of being blunt and Gemini’s connection to Mercury provides them with excellent communication skills. This results in neither party feeling clingy or insecure because they don't know where they stand with one another. That’s the quickest way to lose either of these signs. Instead, they understand and trust each other completely.

When you’re looking at compatiblity like this, it's not hard to see why these two went, ahem, overboard, for one another. If the stars are any indication, the future is truly bright for these two.