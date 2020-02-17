Though it's been rumored for a while now, Anna Faris finally revealed the big news herself: She and cinematographer Michael Barrett are ready to say "I do." During her Feb. 11 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Anna Faris confirmed she's engaged and showed off a rock so big it probably blinded every audience member sitting in the front row. "This is quite the ring, congratulations," Cordon said, which is, TBH, a massive understatement.

TMZ first revealed pics of the actor wearing a yellow cushion-cut diamond on that finger back in November, though nothing was confirmed about a possible engagement. Then, just a day before her appearance on The Late Late Show, Faris gave fans a sneak preview of the sparkler in an Instagram she posted with Jason Biggs. So it was a surprise to exactly no one when Faris finally confirmed the news herself — especially since her Mom costar, Allison Janney, already spilled the beans.

"I know she's been engaged for a long time," Janney told Us Weekly back in January, adding, "I went into her room to work on lines, and then I was like, 'What is that ring on your finger?' …I think she was waiting for everyone to notice." Um, it's hard not to notice a ring that size.

Faris has been dating Barrett — whom she met on the set of the movie Overboard — since 2017, following her separation from Chris Pratt. Pratt hasn't commented on Faris' engagement news yet, but I have a good feeling that he's happy for his ex. In Jan. 2019, Faris revealed on her podcast, Unqualified, that Pratt actually texted her after popping the question to his now-wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. "I'm so happy for them," she added. "I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other."

Faris even expressed the desire to spend holidays with her ex — with whom she shares a seven-year-old son, Jack — in the future. On the podcast Divorce Sucks! in May 2019, Faris said both she and Pratt hope to "have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place." She later added, "Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do."

Three cheers for amicable exes, and congratulations to Faris and Barrett! I'll be sure to keep my eyes peeled for my wedding invite.