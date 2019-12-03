American Eagle's Delivering Good Line Features QR Codes To Help Everyone Give Back

The holidays are both a time for shopping and a time for giving back, and while the two often feel like polar opposites, American Eagle's Delivering Good Collection allows shoppers to do both at the same time. Into the idea of buying cute clothes and donating to others in need in the process? American Eagle's incredible AExME Council have created a range of affordable, stylish pieces you'll definitely want to snag.

Never heard of the AExME Council? As a true brand stan, allow me to explain. American Eagle hand-selected a committee of motivated young changemakers to help them create innovative ways that give back, and from one of their brainstorm seshs, a collection benefitting Delivering Good was born. Delivering Good is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people who experience poverty and tragedy, and 100% of sales from this new collection will go directly to their work. This isn't your basic "donate at checkout" initiative, though — all the pieces in the range have been designed with unique QR codes that can be scanned via smartphone. The scanned code will take users to Delivering Good's donation page, where they can donate at their leisure. Delivering Good accepts both product and cash donations, so there are a couple of different ways to give back.

Like any good charitable range, there are a few motivational slogan tees, like the AE x Delivering Good Be Kind T-Shirt ($25, American Eagle):

But in addition to shirts and hoodies, there's also some cozy winter accessories, like the AE x Delivering Good Tie-Dye Beanie ($18, American Eagle):

Imagine wearing your AE x Delivering Good Graphic Hoodie ($50, American Eagle) to a girls' night and getting all your friends to scan the QR code and donate!

Not everyone has time to volunteer IRL and help out the community in person, especially during the ultra-busy, ultra-stressful holiday season, so the QR codes on these pieces make giving back and doing your part easier than ever before. The collection is live now on the American Eagle site, and all the pieces are priced between $18 and $50, which gives you plenty of leftover coin to use for your Delivering Good donation. Just saying!