The girls are not alright. That much is clear from the trailer for Amazon Prime Video's new series, The Wilds. The show, which premieres on the streamer on Dec. 11, tells the story of a group of teen girls who get stranded on an island after surviving a mysterious plane crash. But, as the trailer reveals, not everything is as it seems.

The Wilds is Amazon's first-ever YA series, and it looks like the streamer is kicking its teen-centered venture off with a bang. The stakes are high, the setting is breathtaking, and the ensemble cast looks to be brimming with talent.

Speaking of the cast, The Wilds is led by an all-women group of young actors who play the plane crash victims — some of whom you might recognize, others relative newcomers: Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy), Shannon Berry (Hunters), Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards (The Bold and the Beautiful), Mia Healey, Helena Howard (Don't Look Deeper), Erana James, and Sarah Pidgeon.

Here's the official synopsis for the series:

Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

And here's the trailer, which Amazon released on Nov. 18:

It seems like this show is going to be a pretty big deal for Amazon. When the series drops its 10-episode season on Dec. 11, the streaming service is letting non-Prime members watch the first episode for free until Dec. 25. That first episode will be available on Prime Video as well as Amazon Prime Video's YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. This promotion is basically Amazon saying, "Hey, this episode is so good, it's going to make you want to sign up for our service to find out what happens next" — which is promising.

All 10 episodes of The Wilds Season 1 arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 11.