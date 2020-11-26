'Tis the season to save on gifts for your loved ones (and yourself), thanks to Amazon's holiday deals. Starting Saturday, Nov. 28, aka the day after Black Friday, through Monday, Nov. 30, the online retailer will be rolling out deep discounts on hot electronics, clothing, and more — and it looks like there's something for everyone on your list. Don't worry about heading to the store, because Amazon's Cyber Monday 2020 deals give you the perfect excuse to lean into your online shopping habit and scoop up some major steals without leaving your couch.

Amazon has been keeping the deals coming by following up its Black Friday savings event, which officially ends on Friday, Nov. 27, with its Cyber Monday event. Lasting just three days from Saturday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Nov. 30, the promotion piggybacks off some of the Black Friday deals by extending savings on select products. For example, you will once again be able to score 50% off a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit, which normally goes for $199, and the all-new Echo for just $69.99 (originally $99.99). Pet lovers can once again score 40% off Wag dog food and treats.

While the company appears to be extending some of its Black Friday deals, you can also expect some new discounts during the weekend of Nov. 28 through Nov. 30. You can score a Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $99.99 (compared to $199.99) when you order with Alexa and say, "Alexa, order a Ring Video Doorbell 3." It'll cost you $139.99 if you don't choose the Alexa option. As far as electronics go, you can also score $70 off the 32" Insignia Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for a discounted price of $49.99 (originally $119.99) and a Kindle Paperwhite for just $84.99 (originally $129.99).

izusek/E+/Getty Images

Amazon will also be deepening the savings on some of its kitchen and home appliances during this time, including up to 45% off Instant Pot products (compared to the 33% off Black Friday deals) and 30% off select All-Clad and Cuisinart products. When it comes to beauty and fashion deals, makeup lovers will be able to save up to 60% on Lady Gaga's HAUS LABORATORIES line, while footwear devotees can save up to 50% on Cole Haan men’s and women’s shoes.

As when getting anything in the mail, keep in mind precautionary guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) as of Sept. 11 when you receive your Amazon boxes. Throw out any packaging after you open them, and wash or sanitize your hands after touching your packages.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.