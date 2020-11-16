With more people planning to get their holiday shopping done earlier than ever this year, Amazon is one of many retailers getting a head start on slashing prices. With tens of thousands of Black Friday deals launching on Friday, Nov. 20 (and some even before then), customers can enjoy major savings on electronics, home goods, beauty products, and more. In addition, Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 sale includes a gift guide from small businesses, so you can shop local and take advantage of special prices ahead of the holidays.

From Friday, Nov. 20 through Black Friday, Nov. 27, customers can head to Amazon's Black Friday website or the Amazon app to take advantage of Black Friday Deals Week specials as they go live. Many of these deals are only available for 24 hours or while supplies last, so you'll want to browse the "Black Friday Deal" badge or mark down your must-buys for the holiday season to make sure you don't miss out. You can also take advantage of Alexa-only deals by asking, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

Need a little help coming up with some items for your gift list? Customers who want to be more mindful of where their money is going will want to check out the Small Business Holiday Deals, which will go from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30. Meanwhile, Oprah’s Favorite Things list offers a curated round-up of unique Black-owned businesses to support.

Amazon will be offering tens of thousands of items on sale, but some notable discounts available as of Nov. 16, include 50% off a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit, which normally goes for $199. As far as electronics go, the all-new Echo Dot is $21 off, making it just $28.99, while book lovers can score a Kindle for just $59.99 compared to $89.99. Meanwhile, new Kindle owners can also take advantage of two months of Kindle Unlimited for just 99 cents, giving you access more than 1 million books including Audible books as well as other popular publications. This post will be updates with new Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals as they arrive.

These are just a few of the notable discounts from the sale, which will include deep cuts to pet accessories, men and women’s clothing, premium beauty and products, and games. You can also expect to take up to 33% off Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones and up to 30% on Kodak Instant cameras and printers. And from up to 33% off select Instant Pot Ultras to 40% off on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements, Amazon's Black Friday sale really runs the gambit, making it so easy and wallet-friendly to cross off all the items on your holiday shopping list come Nov. 20.

