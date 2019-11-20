While it can be fun to shop and swatch beauty products IRL, the madness of the mall on Black Friday isn't always worth enduring, which is why many makeup lovers choose to shop Amazon's Black Friday 2019 beauty deals online instead. Can you blame them? Amazon has grown their beauty offerings to include the best in skincare, makeup, fragrance, hair, and beauty tools, so there's far more to choose from than most stores could ever dream to offer.

I'm all for discounts on my go-to makeup favorites, but on Black Friday, I'm hoping to save big on splurge items and get deals that are truly worth my while. Luckily, when it comes to beauty tech and tools, Amazon has shoppers covered. From Nov. 22 through Nov. 29, they can save up to 45% on Philips Sonicare appliances and brush heads, up to 33% on certain luxury beauty devices (And any accessories, too!), and 30% on Panasonic's men's electric razors.

If you don't yet have a Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush ($70, Amazon), there couldn't be a better time to snag one:

However, there are tons of other products to shop, too. Shoppers can get up to 40% off of Amazon's top beauty must-haves, including professional and luxury items by the top skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair brands.

Attention, all brow queens! The L'Oreal Paris Brow Stylist Definer ($8, Amazon) will be 20% off during this sale, so act fast!

Last but not least, the beauty deals round out with body care. If you find your skin in need of a little love in the colder months, you can save up to 40% on nourishing skin savior brands like Aquaphor, NIVEA, and Eucerin.

The NIVEA Nourishing In-Shower Body Lotion ($5, Amazon) helps skin stay moisturized from the second you step out of the shower:

Starting to get a bit overwhelmed by all the options? No biggie. Amazon has taken the liberty of creating a shoppable Luxury Beauty Gift Guide, to make your holiday gift-hunting that much easier. Just one more reason to stay in and shop online this Black Friday, am I right?