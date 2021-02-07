After making headlines as the youngest inauguration poet in United States history, Amanda Gorman is making history again. Gorman recited a poem at the 2021 Super Bowl as a part of the pregame ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 7. As the second major event of 2021, following a year of historically major moments being canceled or going virtual, the 2021 Super Bowl is easily going to be one of the most-watched events of 2021, whether you're a sports lover or not. Just like her last national appearance, Amanda Gorman's outfit at the 2021 Super Bowl is the cherry on the top of a whirlwind day for her.

Prior to the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Youth Poet Laureate appeared in a pre-recorded reading of a new work dedicated to frontline workers and teachers during the pandemic. While Gorman's words were as powerful as always, her eye-catching outfit also spoke volumes, especially since it included a likely nod to Vice President Kamala Harris. Gorman wore a stunning baby blue jacket with an embellished collar and topped the look off with a string of pearls in her hair. Since Harris is known for her pearl necklaces, Gorman's headpiece was probably a low-key reference to the new VP.

Prior to her big reading, Gorman took to Instagram to celebrate the first time that poetry was included in the Super Bowl. "Wow, we’re about to see poetry at the Super Bowl for the first time people," Gorman wrote. "It’s a turning page for poetry, for art, and for our country, because it means we’re thinking more imaginatively about the power of human stories, more expansively about the ways to connect us even when we feel more siloed than ever. What’s more, I can’t tell you how many people I’ve heard say they are excited to watch the Super Bowl because there will be poetry at it. What a thrilling moment we live in, when we are so eager to celebrate art, hope and each other."

Gorman has been serving stunning looks with her poetry ever since her breakthrough at President Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. For her inauguration reading of The Hill We Climb, Gorman positively stunned in a long, bright yellow coat by Prada. The public was as mesmerized by her sunny coat as they were by her gorgeous satin red headband, also by Prada, and her matching red face mask covered in rhinestones. Not long after this appearance, it was announced Gorman was signed by IMG Models, who will represent the 22-year-old for future fashion and beauty endeavors. IMG announced it would also represent Kamala Harris' 21-year-old stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, who along with Gorman made headlines at the Inauguration for her keen fashion sense, thanks in large part to her widely-loved Miu Miu coat.

With Gorman's impeccable Super Bowl look, it's only a matter of time before the magazine spreads start rolling in.