A former Fifth Harmony star is opening up about her personal life. In her forthcoming memoir, Ally Brooke revealed she's waiting until marriage to have sex. The singer opened up about the revelations in the book — titled Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine, out Oct. 13 — on the Hollywood Raw podcast. The conversation is a rare look into the typically private star's love life.

"I opened up in my book about [saving myself for marriage],” she told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn during the Oct. 2 interview. "I was brave to share that. That’s something that I hold dear to my heart. And I hold still to this day. I was really happy to be able to share that with my fans and readers, and to show them the choice that I made. And have them receive it however they want to receive it. Letting my true heart shine was the goal of this book."

Now a solo artist, the singer explained how she navigates dating while practicing abstinence. “I share that and they either respect it or not,” Brooke said. “Everyone has respected it, which is awesome. A lot of people respect the things that sometimes you’re nervous to share. Which I’ve learned, just tell them in advance or speak up for yourself. Most of the time, people will respect it.”

Despite her confidence in her decision, Brooke has encountered people who don't support her choice. “I have had those moments where people would make fun of me, or question me and be like, ‘Yeah right,'" she said. "I just have to hold that in my heart and know my truth and just let that be that. It’s awesome feeling that respect. I’ve never felt any pressure and that’s the great part about it.”

In September 2019, a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly that Brooke is dating her manager, Will Bracey. Back in February 2018, a video of Fifth Harmony surfaced that seemed to hint Brooke and Bracey were romantically involved. (Elite Daily reached out to Bracey and a rep for Brooke for comment on their rumored relationship and didn't hear back in time for publication.) The "500 Veces" singer previously dated Troy Ogletree from 2013 to 2015.

Regardless of her relationship status, Brooke's honesty is an inspiring gift to fans. It takes courage to open up about something so personal. Safe to say, Ally's authenticity goes a long way. What could be better?