Tonight saw a slew of jaw dropping ensembles hit the red carpet in honor of one of the music industry's biggest annual events, but the best 2019 Grammys looks were undoubtedly those that boasted major shock value. While there are typically three or four standout gowns that steal the title of best dressed each year, this year saw an entire parade of looks take to the red carpet that were fearless, fierce, and totally unexpected. If you've been waiting for an awards show to rival the Met Gala in style, the 2019 Grammys just might be it.

From the most dramatic of ruffles and shine galore to fluffy feathers and architectural silhouettes, the design elements that defined tonight's red carpet trends are as unexpected as they are exciting. A color scheme of powder pink, silver, white, and black seemed to dominate, but each time a color repeated itself it felt totally fresh because of how it was interpreted. Ahead, check out the 14 coolest looks that set the Grammys on fire. Hopefully tonight will set the sartorial precedent for all awards shows to come.

Lady Gaga

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hedi Slimane's vision for Celine looked picture perfect on Lady Gaga, who opted for a strapless silver gown from the newly-directed brand. A giant side ruffle and dramatic slit gave it some wow factor and Gaga chose to pair it with an equally glittery diamond necklace. Looking like a true star.

Bebe Rexha

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Va va voom, am I right? Bebe Rexha arrived in a red and ruffly Monsoori gown that made her look like the dancer emoji IRL, except ten times more glamorous.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to shut down the red carpet in a bright green Ralph and Russo pantsuit with a crystal snake fashioned as a belt.

Cardi B

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B in vintage Mugler Couture was arguably one of the buzziest spectacles of the night, drawing comparisons to Botticelli's famed Birth of Venus painting. A true masterpiece, indeed.

Post Malone

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Grammys honored Dolly Parton and it looks like post Malone might have been championing the country icon with his look. He wore a powder pink leather suit embellished with shimmery stars, along with a western belt and cowboy boots. Kudos to him for making the night's menswear interesting.

Dua Lipa

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lipa went for a more classic Grammys gown but she absolutely nailed it. Featuring a twinkling skirt and long, billowing train, it was a show stopper in its own right.

Janelle Monáe

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The queen of taking chances with her style, Monáe wore a dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring severe triangular shoulders. She topped the architectural masterpiece off with a gold and white hat for an especially daring look.

Katy Perry

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to Perry's Balmain dress, "more is more" seems to have been the motto as far as ruffles go. I love the voluminous dress, which features a touch of silver for good measure.

J Lo

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I have no words for how incredibly J Lo pulls of this Armani Privé look, wide brimmed hat included.

Anna Kendrick

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This feathery Ralph and Russo creation proves that mini dresses can make just as big of an impact as gowns.

St. Vincent

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

My forever musical muse, St. Vincent holds a special place in my heart. Even more so now after seeing holographic dress.

Leon Bridges

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Proof that western-inspired workwear can work on the red carpet too.

Andra Day

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taking things in a decidedly retro direction, Andra Day arrived in head-to-grape, sporting a feather trimmed mini dress. A vision!

Kylie Jenner

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And finally, Jenner surprised everyone when she arrived to the awards show at the very last minute alongside boyfriend Travis Scott. Her Balmain jumpsuit stole the show for its incredible shape and structure.