All The 2018 VMAs Looks Will Make You All Kinds Of Starry-Eyed
The MTV Video Music Awards are one of the more entertaining awards shows to watch. With lots of upbeat performances and plenty of unpredictable moments, it's always a good time. Even more exciting than the music though, is the fashion. Here's all the 2018 VMAs looks you don't want to miss.
Cardi B is ahead of the pack this year with the most 2018 VMA nominations – the new mom raked in a whopping 10 possible moon mans. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are next in line with eight (earned together as The Carters for their album Everything Is Love), Drake and Childish Gambino each have seven nominations, Bruno Mars comes in at six, and Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello each got five. Other notable female nominees include: Chloe x Halle, Bebe Rexha, Jennifer Lopez, P!nk, Bishop Briggs, SZA, Noah Cyrus, Kacy Hill, Sia, Janelle Monae, and Hayley Kiyoko. Tiffany Haddish and Blake Lively are some of the top name presenters for the night, and Nicki Minaj is scheduled to perform. To summarize, there's going to be a lot of fierce looks happening.
Before the show, though, the red carpet arrivals are the hottest ticket in town, and this year is no different. The 2018 VMAs are taking place in New York City and that means some wild fashion. Here are all of the looks you can't miss!
Cardi B
Rapper Cardi B just made her first major appearance since giving birth to daughter Kulture. The rapper wore a custom Nicolas Jebran gown with matching heels and an enormous pair of emerald earrings from Lorraine Schwartz to show off her brand new short haircut.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner looked angelic in her white trench dress.
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj's knee-length hair almost distracted from her sheer dress. Almost.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez proved she's the queen of the VMAs in her silver chainmail Versace gown.
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson
The power couple matched in space-inspired outfits, with Ariana Grande's silver dress and boots and Pete Davidson's NASA sweatshirt.
Camila Cabello
Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello chose a dip-dyed blue and white Oscar de la Renta ballgown and Chopard earrings.
Blake Lively
Actress Blake Lively's menswear inspired Ralph & Russo look also gave off some circus ringmaster vibes.
Amber Rose
Amber Rose really committed to her red Cat Woman outfit.
SZA
SZA looked gorgeous in a loose-knit Rodarte dress that reminds me of my middle school sweaters and I love it. Plus, butterflies on her shoes and neon green polish. #Winning.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown looked chic AF in a black two piece Rosie Assoulin jumpsuit.
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick rocked a chic tweed dress with a feathered hem.
Tiffany Haddish
Comedian Tiffany Haddish slayed in a black and white beaded dress and Chopard jewels.
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn serving up purple disco realness in a David Koma creation.
Ashanti
Ashanti making a VMAs comeback in all the glitter.
Winnie Harlow
Model and red carpet host Winnie Harlow first showed up to the pink carpet in an art deco-style beaded column gown by Zuhair Murad Couture and silver Christian Louboutin heels.
Harlow quickkly changed into a second outfit – a very sheer black dress.
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus hit the red carpet with her boyfriend Lil Xan. Cyrus rocked a golden bra top look and looked extra comfy a pair of sneakers.
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha shone extra bright in a super glittery two piece ensemble by Christian Siriano.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's look is sheer genius. Ora's unique dress is from Jean Paul Gaultier, her jewels are Lorraine Schwartz, and her shoes are Giuseppe Zanotti.
Ora went bold with a face appliqué to match her dress.
Shay Mitchell
Actress Shay Mitchell took cleavage to new lengths in her orange beaded Nicolas Jebran dress.
Chloe x Halle
Sisters Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey matched in tonal geometric Iris Van Herper gowns.
Dasha Polanco
Dasha Polanco of Orange Is The New Black opted for a sheer halter neck dress and an extra shimmery eye look.
Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton balled out in a black and white Valentino polka dot dress and rhinestoned sphere purse.
Grace VanderWaal
Grace VanderWaal went full on fashion in a sequined midi dress, black leather beret, and sparkly socks with her heels.
Snooki & JWoww
Snooki and JWoww of Jersey Shore fame brought out all the sequins. JWoww's dress is by The Blonds and the reality star wore over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots and Adinas jewelry.
Madison Beer
Madison Beer is giving me Victorian-era vibes in her textured white suit.
Heidi Montag
The Hills star Heidi Montag opted for a '00s style silver chainmail dress.
Hayley Kiyoko
Singer Hayley Kiyoko kept it short and sweet in a metallic fit-n-flare dress.
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders shone bright in a gilded, crocodile-embossed Dundas dress and ankle-strap silver pumps.
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea came back into the spotlight in a very fitted Fausto Puglisi leather dress.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss is my knight in shining armor in Elie Saab with a Judith Leiber clutch and Wempe Weinstrasse watch.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor's abs are distracting me from whatever else she's wearing.