The MTV Video Music Awards are one of the more entertaining awards shows to watch. With lots of upbeat performances and plenty of unpredictable moments, it's always a good time. Even more exciting than the music though, is the fashion. Here's all the 2018 VMAs looks you don't want to miss.

Cardi B is ahead of the pack this year with the most 2018 VMA nominations – the new mom raked in a whopping 10 possible moon mans. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are next in line with eight (earned together as The Carters for their album Everything Is Love), Drake and Childish Gambino each have seven nominations, Bruno Mars comes in at six, and Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello each got five. Other notable female nominees include: Chloe x Halle, Bebe Rexha, Jennifer Lopez, P!nk, Bishop Briggs, SZA, Noah Cyrus, Kacy Hill, Sia, Janelle Monae, and Hayley Kiyoko. Tiffany Haddish and Blake Lively are some of the top name presenters for the night, and Nicki Minaj is scheduled to perform. To summarize, there's going to be a lot of fierce looks happening.

Before the show, though, the red carpet arrivals are the hottest ticket in town, and this year is no different. The 2018 VMAs are taking place in New York City and that means some wild fashion. Here are all of the looks you can't miss!

Cardi B

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rapper Cardi B just made her first major appearance since giving birth to daughter Kulture. The rapper wore a custom Nicolas Jebran gown with matching heels and an enormous pair of emerald earrings from Lorraine Schwartz to show off her brand new short haircut.

Kylie Jenner

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner looked angelic in her white trench dress.

Nicki Minaj

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj's knee-length hair almost distracted from her sheer dress. Almost.

Jennifer Lopez

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez proved she's the queen of the VMAs in her silver chainmail Versace gown.

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The power couple matched in space-inspired outfits, with Ariana Grande's silver dress and boots and Pete Davidson's NASA sweatshirt.

Camila Cabello

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello chose a dip-dyed blue and white Oscar de la Renta ballgown and Chopard earrings.

Blake Lively

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Blake Lively's menswear inspired Ralph & Russo look also gave off some circus ringmaster vibes.

Amber Rose

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amber Rose really committed to her red Cat Woman outfit.

SZA

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

SZA looked gorgeous in a loose-knit Rodarte dress that reminds me of my middle school sweaters and I love it. Plus, butterflies on her shoes and neon green polish. #Winning.

Millie Bobby Brown

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown looked chic AF in a black two piece Rosie Assoulin jumpsuit.

Anna Kendrick

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick rocked a chic tweed dress with a feathered hem.

Tiffany Haddish

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Comedian Tiffany Haddish slayed in a black and white beaded dress and Chopard jewels.

Olivia Munn

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Munn serving up purple disco realness in a David Koma creation.

Ashanti

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashanti making a VMAs comeback in all the glitter.

Winnie Harlow

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model and red carpet host Winnie Harlow first showed up to the pink carpet in an art deco-style beaded column gown by Zuhair Murad Couture and silver Christian Louboutin heels.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harlow quickkly changed into a second outfit – a very sheer black dress.

Noah Cyrus

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus hit the red carpet with her boyfriend Lil Xan. Cyrus rocked a golden bra top look and looked extra comfy a pair of sneakers.

Bebe Rexha

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha shone extra bright in a super glittery two piece ensemble by Christian Siriano.

Rita Ora

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rita Ora's look is sheer genius. Ora's unique dress is from Jean Paul Gaultier, her jewels are Lorraine Schwartz, and her shoes are Giuseppe Zanotti.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ora went bold with a face appliqué to match her dress.

Shay Mitchell

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Shay Mitchell took cleavage to new lengths in her orange beaded Nicolas Jebran dress.

Chloe x Halle

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sisters Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey matched in tonal geometric Iris Van Herper gowns.

Dasha Polanco

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dasha Polanco of Orange Is The New Black opted for a sheer halter neck dress and an extra shimmery eye look.

Nicky Hilton

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton balled out in a black and white Valentino polka dot dress and rhinestoned sphere purse.

Grace VanderWaal

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grace VanderWaal went full on fashion in a sequined midi dress, black leather beret, and sparkly socks with her heels.

Snooki & JWoww

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Snooki and JWoww of Jersey Shore fame brought out all the sequins. JWoww's dress is by The Blonds and the reality star wore over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots and Adinas jewelry.

Madison Beer

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madison Beer is giving me Victorian-era vibes in her textured white suit.

Heidi Montag

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Hills star Heidi Montag opted for a '00s style silver chainmail dress.

Hayley Kiyoko

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Singer Hayley Kiyoko kept it short and sweet in a metallic fit-n-flare dress.

Jasmine Sanders

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders shone bright in a gilded, crocodile-embossed Dundas dress and ankle-strap silver pumps.

Iggy Azalea

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea came back into the spotlight in a very fitted Fausto Puglisi leather dress.

Karlie Kloss

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss is my knight in shining armor in Elie Saab with a Judith Leiber clutch and Wempe Weinstrasse watch.

Teyana Taylor

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor's abs are distracting me from whatever else she's wearing.