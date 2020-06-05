Alex's Sexuality In '13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Tells A Story Of Self-Discovery

Alex Standall had a pretty crappy run in the first three seasons of 13 Reasons Why, but Season 4 finally saw him really come into his own and embrace his true self. Fans have been waiting to see Alex have a love story since Jessica abruptly broke up with him at the beginning of Season 3, and the show's final season gave him an epic journey of self-discovery. Alex's sexuality in 13 Reasons Why Season 4 highlighted how far he's come.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 4. Although Alex identified as heterosexual throughout the first three seasons of the show, he had a sexual awakening at the beginning of the final season. To try to understand why his best friend Zach had begun acting so reckless and erratic, Alex agreed to try walking on the ledge of building rooftops with him. When Alex nearly fell from the roof, Zach caught him and while laughing in his embrace, Alex kissed Zach. It was a moment fans had been waiting a while for, since many viewers picked up on some chemistry between Alex and Zach in Season 2, but it only lasted for a split-second. Zach told Alex he wasn't into guys, and after a little bit of awkwardness, the two were able to keep their friendship as strong as ever.

Netflix

But that kiss opened Alex's eyes to the possibility he may be attracted to men. When Alex confided in Winston that Monty once beat him up, Winston assumed it was for the same reason Monty had brutalized him after hooking up, and he reached out to try to hold Alex's hand. At first, Alex recoiled from the possibility of a same-sex romance, but after spending more together, Alex and Winston began dating, first kissing in a bowling alley and then going to the Valentine's Day dance together.

However, that relationship was short-lived, because Alex broke it off with Winston after learning about Winston's romatic history with Monty. Alex rebounded pretty quickly, though, and with someone who fans probably would not have expected: Charlie.

Alex and Charlie bonded by eating marijuana cookies and watching It's a Wonderful Life in a private room at the Find Your Drink party, and things really heated up after they were trapped in the library together during the school's active shooter drill. After Charlie was able to keep Alex calm during a panic attack and hallucination resulting from his traumatic brain injury, the two shared their first kiss. Once again, Alex was initially hesitant to date Charlie, but he soon came to realize Charlie made him happy, and the couple was even crowned prom kings.

It took a while for Alex to truly find himself after struggling so much in the first three seasons of 13 Reasons Why, but he finally got his great love story in the end.

13 Reasons Why Season 4 is on Netflix now.