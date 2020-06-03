If you're looking for a light, feel-good show, 13 Reasons Why ain't it. But you already know that — even if you'd somehow been off the grid since it premiered in 2017, you would have probably still heard about the show's twisted storylines, or the controversy surrounding its dark themes. Now, the series is coming to an end, and even though the past three seasons have been filled with death, drug abuse, violence, and more, the 13 Reasons Why cast says Season 4 will include some lighter moments, too.

No matter how much you enjoy 13 Reasons Why, it's not exactly one you'd call "fun," but that's the exact word co-stars Alisha Boe (Jessica), Brandon Flynn (Justin), and Ross Butler (Zach) use to describe Season 4. "It's equal parts crazy, as far as us dealing with the heavy sh*t, but also equal parts fun," Butler tells Elite Daily.

Boe concurs. "There [are] a lot of fun, fun episodes," she says.

Warning: Spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 3 follow. The final season of the hit Netflix drama will wrap up the high school careers of Jessica, Justin, Zach, and the rest of the characters. That likely means prom, graduation, and a whole lot of senioritis are on the way. "You get to see these kids find solutions for all the problems that they've been facing, how they go about that, and how they're going to probably move through the rest of their life. I think there's a lot of comedy [in that]," Flynn explains.

But of course, it's not going to be all good times — Season 4 will definitely still have 13 Reasons Why's signature tension, heartbreak, and tragedy. Following the deaths of Bryce (Justin Prentice) and Monty (Timothy Granaderos), the rest of the teens are going to spend the final season facing the consequences of their actions, including the murder of Bryce and the covering up of that murder by pinning it posthumously on Monty. From the looks of the trailer, nobody is going to handle things well.

Just like the seasons that came before it, the final batch of 13 Reasons Why are going to cover some really tough topics, and is bound to raise some eyebrows. The cast is ready for that.

"When you're dealing with anything that has controversy, or just that starts discussion ... it's important to take in the perspectives of other people and also to take in their specific experiences with life, and understand that our biggest thing was to start conversation," Butler says. "I don't necessarily want to push my opinion; I just want people to start talking about it, because I think that's how we will lead into opinions being formed in the future, making it so kids and teenagers can talk about this and then form their own opinions."

Flynn adds: "[The show] doesn't give you the opinion you should feel; it gives you the reality of what's happening in young adults' lives, and therefore lends itself to people getting upset, [and] people loving it."

Netflix

For those who do love the show, prepare for some satisfaction. "I think we tried to just make this last season for [the fans]," Flynn explains.

According to Boe "all hell, honestly, breaks loose" during Season 4, but viewers will get a lot of closure by the finale episode — though not without some emotional ups and downs. "The ending is... oof," she says.

The cast hints at least some of the characters will likely rise above all the drama and trauma and go off to college, but whether all the characters even make it to graduation is another story.

13 Reasons Why Season 4 hits Netflix on Friday, June 5.