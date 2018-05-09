As an avid watcher of rom-coms, I used to firmly believe that all real-life fairytale love stories could only result from adorable meet-cutes. Unfortunately, I've come to realize that, in the real world, that isn't often the case. People often have amazing, heartwarming, adorable, out-of-this-world love stories that spring from pretty boring, unexciting and sometimes downright disgusting beginnings. For example, the now-married lovebirds, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams, saw a dead rabbit at the zoo the moment they fell in love. Not exactly rom-com material.

Ohanian, the founder of Reddit and father of Williams' daughter, told the not-so-traditional love story on a recent episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"We ended up wandering Paris together, and the moment I knew [we had a connection was when] we found this little zoo, and I saw it out of the corner of my eye and I said we're going to walk through the zoo," Ohanian told Colbert. "There was this big cat, like a leopard, a majestic creature, and then it was feeding time. They threw out a bunny."

At this point, Colbert interrupted Ohanian's story to confirm that the bunny was, in fact, dead before they threw it in.

"It was a dead bunny, but it was a show," Ohanian said. "And this leopard just went in and blood is going everywhere. She's very romantic and she's standing in front of me and I can tell she's very unsettled by it. I said, 'It's cool, we're going to keep going.' But in that moment, I said, there's a connection. And in that moment, thanks to that poor rabbit, I found love, in spite of everything else."

Hmmm... yeah, not what you were expecting for the love story of one of the biggest power couples in the world right now, was it? Yeah, didn't think so.

Apparently, the dead rabbit wasn't the first disgusting encounter with an animal that managed to unite the couple. Ohanian recalled another story from their relationship that involved small rodents.

The moment Ohanian fell in love with Williams was at that zoo in Paris but the moment they met was actually when they both happened to be staying at the same hotel in Rome.

According to his story, he had just sat down on the hotel patio outside when Williams' assistant tried to get him to leave by telling them there was a rat over there. He was unfazed. "I told him thank you, but I'm from Brooklyn, I see rats all the time."

Later, he realized that was actually her assistant's attempt to scare him off but, as we all know, that didn't quite work out.

The couple got married in November 2017 and Williams gave birth to their daughter, Alexis Olympia, this past September. When Williams decided to get back on the court in February, Ohanian made his support for her extremely clear by lining the highway near Palm Springs, California with not one, not two, not three, but FOUR billboards dedicated to his wife.

The first billboard says "GREATEST"; the second says, "MOMMA"; the third says, "OF ALL TIME"; and finally, the fourth says, "Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T -Alexis Jr + Sr," along with a picture of Serena holding their baby against her chest.

So, yeah, I think it's safe to say his love for her hasn't quite faltered since that moment at the zoo in Paris.

