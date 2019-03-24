Since news broke on March 22 that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller had completed his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and members of the Trump 2016 campaign, people have been obsessing over the subject and raising all kinds of questions. Did President Donald Trump really conspire to influence the election? Was this investigation a "witch hunt" all along? Will he be indicted? But there are others who have their minds on something deeper. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet about Trump in the Mueller investigation, for example, is taking a different tone. And it's honestly really something to think about.

Though it was reported on March 24 that the investigation found no collusion and there are no new indictments from the special counsel's office, the New York representative claimed that the Mueller situation only highlights "deeper problems" facing the United States. (Note: Ocasio-Cortez shared these thoughts prior to the release of the public letter regarding the Mueller Report released by Attorney General William Barr on Sunday afternoon.) The foundation of her tweet was a Twitter post shared on March 23 by Star Trek actor and activist George Takei, who tweeted:

Let’s say Trump goes down in disgrace from Mueller or the SDNY or Congressional investigations. We’re left with a big question: How did a guy like that get elected? Why do so many still support him? We can’t just say 'Fox News' or 'Russians.' We have serious issues to sort out.

To Ocasio-Cortez, that's the "REAL conversation" that needs to happen. In a follow-up tweet, published on Sunday, March 24, the freshman congresswoman said that Trump is a "symptom of much deeper problems" that not even his departure from the White House can solve.

“He can stay, he can go. He can be impeached, or voted out in 2020,” she tweeted. “But removing Trump will not remove the infrastructure of an entire party that embraced him; the dark money that funded him; the online radicalization that drummed his army; nor the racism he amplified [and] reanimated.”

Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Ocasio-Cortez, the White House, and the Republican Party for comment on her remarks, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

There's a way to heal, she concluded, but that can only happen when all hands are on deck. She closed her last tweet, saying:

In order for us to heal as a nation, we ALL must pursue the hard work of addressing these root causes.It’s not as easy as voting. It means having uncomfortable moments convos w/ loved ones, w/ media, w/ those we disagree, and yes - within our own party, too.It’s on all of us.

Yikes. Talk about laying it on thick.

Again, Ocasio-Cortez shared her thoughts prior to Attorney General Barr's public summary of the Mueller report, but it's clear she believes there is also deeper damage to tend to. Even with the release of a summarized version of the special counsel's final report, which found no collusion, but stated it also did not exonerate President Trump, people are still wondering what's in the full version of Mueller's final report. It's clear the White House is in good spirits. In an emailed statement to Elite Daily, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says:

The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. Attorney General Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.

Elite Daily reached out to the DOJ for comment on whether the letter constitutes "complete exoneration" President Trump and whether it would be made public, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Even with some conclusion to the Mueller investigation, it's apparent that Ocasio-Cortez believes the hard work to repairing the country is just beginning, as she cited the the current divide in her tweets.

But this isn't something new. Ocasio-Cortez has often made similar comments in regards to the president, like ones she made on 60 Minutes back in January 2019. I mean, she really didn't hold back. During the chat with Anderson Cooper, she said that Trump has "given a voice" to racism and "created a platform" to expand it. When flat-out asked if she thinks he's a racist, she retorted, "Yeah, yeah, no question." Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House and Ocasio-Cortez's team for comment on her remark, but did not hear back.

Some of Trump's alleged racist moments include calling Haiti and African nations "sh*thole countries" during a closed-door meeting in 2018 (which he denied, though he admitted to using "tough" language), calling Mexicans "rapists," failing to condemn white nationalism, and more. The White House did not return Elite Daily's previous requests for comment, although President Trump has previously said he's the "least racist person you'll ever meet."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez often responds to those moments on Twitter, so it's not surprising she's calling out the problem with Trump as an example. The question is whether people will listen to what she has to say.