Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) hasn’t kept quiet about what’s at stake as the weeks turned into days leading up to the 2020 election. With just hours left before the polls close, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Election Day tweets are here to bring you joy about the 2020 election. Just as AOC asks last-minute voters to show up, she’s spreading so much happiness and positivity as voters cast their ballots.

Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to share her feelings as the end of Election Day drew closer. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Ocasio-Cortez's posts about implementing change spread some joy, as well as some serious calls for action. "Today's the day!" wrote AOC, after sharing a morale-boosting video of fellow Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) dancing and doing "The Wobble" at the polls. AOC also took to Twitter to thank everyone who'd put in "the work" to drive the vote and educate voters.

"Thank you to all the organizers - electoral and beyond - who have put in so much effort to register, educate, protect, create, and build this year. Progress doesn’t happen without the work. You are so deeply appreciated," she tweeted.

She also posted two more serious tweets, including one about Puerto Rico, and one that brought up the coronavirus pandemic. "Puerto Rico! In 2019 they took to the streets and demanded justice. And today is the time to take that movement to the polls. Vote today," she wrote.

Her other tweet included a video that took on issues like systemic racism in the United States, climate change, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and more. "A better world is possible. Now let's go make it happen," AOC wrote.

AOC isn't a stranger to letting others know how she feels about important issues. Climate change is just one example. Ocasio-Cortez is on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's climate change task force, and she has spoken out about working through differences of opinion.

When President Trump's former adviser Kellyanne Conway tweeted about Biden saying he didn't support the Green New Deal during the first presidential debate on Sept. 29, AOC clapped back, saying, "This isn’t news, Kellyanne. Our differences are exactly why I joined Biden’s Climate Unity Task Force - so we could set aside our differences & figure out an aggressive climate plan to address the planetary crisis at our feet. Trump doesn’t even believe climate change is real."

On Sept. 19, she also posted a video on Instagram highlighting why it's important to stand for change and support Biden, even if you don't agree with him on everything.

While a projected winner is typically announced late on Election Day, it's still unclear whether the winner of the 2020 election will be announced on Nov. 3, due to several factors such as an increased number of mail-in ballots, and extended deadlines in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Odds are you'll need to wait a couple of days to see the results.

Whatever the case, AOC is trying to keep voter morale up by sharing some Election Day positivity.