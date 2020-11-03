With just hours to go until polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) decided to remind all of us that — despite how stressful election season has been — voting should be an act of joy, not a burden. In the spirit of civic duty, fans quickly took to Twitter to share a video of Ayanna Pressley dancing "The Wobble" on Election Day 2020, and it's a big mood that'll help carry you through the rest of the day.

After the Twitter account for the Working Families Party shared a video of the congresswoman, who is closing out her re-election campaign, busting a move with a few of her constituents at the polls, Twitter users couldn't help but smile and share the joy. Fellow lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and numerous voters took to Twitter to repost the video as a symbol of the vibes we should all be serving as we close out the final day of voting.

Pressley also took to Twitter to comment on the video going around, clarifying that she was, in fact, doing "The Wobble" and encouraging voters to remember that casting their ballots should be a joyful act.

"I love that people are joyful in casting their ballots & making their voices heard. We met elders & first time voters, families voting together. Great start to #ElectionDay," she told her followers, adding, "Joy is an act of resistance."

