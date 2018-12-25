Red Sox and Yankees fans may be finally be able to agree on one thing, this Christmas season: J Lo is flawless. The couple is celebrating the holidays together this year, and Alex Rodriguez's Instagram Of Jennifer Lopez on Christmas 2018 is filled with love and charm. Donning full Christmas jammies, and a long pony that would even Arianna Grade jelly, the video shows one Jennifer Lopez dancing to the song "Winter Wonderland" around their beautifully decorated tree. J. Lo showed off some Fortnite-inspired moves, like the Orange Justice, then turns to give some ~lewks~ to the camera, flipping her hair, and showing off her rocking bod.

A-Rod's captioned the vid posted in Dec. 25, "She’s still a kid when it comes to Christmas," and he added a little holiday spirit with a Christmas tree emoji. TBH, it was an adorable touch to a warm Christmas morning. Sending Christmas cheer to all fans, family, and friends, the couple are clearly sharing lots of love and laughs this holiday season. Though only confirmed as a couple for a year, J. Lo and A. Rod have already graced the cover of Vanity Fair together, as well as dozens of charity events. Apart from their cute letter-word nicknames, J. Lo and A. Rod seem to share a love of whimsy and fun, often talking about childhood in their adorable social media posts.

A few days before Santa's arrival, Rodriguez posted a glamour pic of him and Jennifer swinging on a porch swing, in complete formal attire. The caption again talking about the joy their love brings and the fun their romance brings. Similar to Rodriguez shared how J. Lo is a "kid when it comes to Christmas," the Dec. 19 post tapped into the young-at-heart pari with the caption, "You make me feel like a kid again." #Swoon.

Barefoot in a ballgown, J. Lo is a woman like no other, perhaps that's why her three-time MLB MVP and 14-time All Star is happy to be her boo. The Grammy winning songstress is a mom to two kids, Maximilian David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz from previous hubby, Marc Anthony. There haven't been pics of showing where the kiddos are spending the holidays, but you can imagine it might be alongside mom, in family-matching jammies, all dancing around. They sure showed off their holiday spirit in a Dec. 8 'Gram from Lopez, captioned,

The best times are with these lil ones... 🙏🏼🌟 #ilovechristmastime#familia

A. Rod is a dad himself, with two little girls Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander. From J. Lo's Insta, we can see all the kids decorated the giant tree together, even climbing on a ladder to get to the top. With smiles all around, we can only imagine the fun and joy the J Lo and A-Rod family is having this Christmas season. Ordaining their tree with shiny red bulbs and romantic red roses, they are celebrating the holidays in style.

The full tree pic will leave your jaw on the floor. With the lights, flowers, and a golden star, J. Lo and A. Rod both sported comfy clothes as they prepare their house for Santa to come.

You can only imagine what's wrapped up under that tree, from more amazing patterned leggings, to beautiful ballgowns (to be worn without shoes!). If the holiday stress is getting to you, perhaps peeking at the happy couple is the perfect way to keep the spirit alive. From tree-decorating to winter-style jammies and dancing to Christmas music, it's clear J. Lo and A. Rod are truly making Christmas the most wonderful time of the year.