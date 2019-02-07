It's safe to say that my two favorite pastimes are listening to music and eating cheese. Heck, whenever I get to turn up my favorite songs and devour my go-to goudas simultaneously, I'm a happy camper. Believe it or not, it looks like my preferred activities have merged together — and the outcome is Aldi's Happy Farms '80s music-themed cheese collection. The new line of cheeses was inspired by hit songs from the '80s, and it features savory selections and punny names. I have one thing to say about that: "Pour some gouda on me."

In case you're wondering, there are six cheese in the new collection (including the gouda, of course). According to Insider, they were released on Feb. 6 and can be found at Aldi. If you visit the store's website in pursuit of the retro cheeses, look for the following names: Total Eclipse of Havarti, Wake Me Up Before You Goat Goat, Pour Some Gouda On Me, Girls Just Want To Have Fontina, Bille Goat Is My Lover, and Sweet Cheddar of Mine. If you're a fan of '80s music, I'm sure you understand the puns. If not, allow me to walk you through each of the songs that inspired those names.

I'll take it from the top. The Total Eclipse of Havarti cheese is inspired by "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler, while Wake Me Up Before You Goat Goat nods at Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go." Pour Some Gouda On Me sounds a lot like "Pour Some Sugar On Me" by Def Leppard, while Girls Just Want To Have Fontina obviously plays off of "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper. I'm going to assume that Bille Goat Is My Lover is inspired by "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson, while Sweet Cheddar of Mine is a fun twist on Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine." Phew, that's a lot of music (and cheese) to remember, but I'm loving every second of it.

If you're hoping to stock up on one (or all) of those cheeses, rest assured that they won't break the bank. According to Aldi's website, each of these cheeses costs $3.49. Therefore, you can buy all six of 'em for a little over $20. I think cheese inspired by hit '80s songs is worth it, don't you?

After all, girls (and boys) just want to have fontina.

Why would Aldi release music-inspired cheese right now, anyway? Maybe it's because the company loves cheese, or maybe someone behind the scenes had an '80s hit stuck in their head. Whatever the reason may be, the company's timing makes sense.

Why is that, you ask? Well, the Grammy Awards are slated to air on Sunday, Feb. 10, leaving you just enough time to stock up on song-inspired cheeses for the big event. I mean, how cool would it be to snack on cheeses inspired by music on the biggest night of the year for the music industry?! It sounds like the perfect plan, if you ask me.