Aldi is back with another great bottled mimosa deal for you to sip on. The grocery store retailer is rolling out another delicious (and very affordable) pre-made mimosa, and this time it's flavored with juicy pomegranate. This is one of the best brunch drink deals I've seen, as far as store-bought products go. This special beverage won't be around for long, though, so don't wait to try it. Aldi's $9 bottled Pomegranate Mimosa is brunch goals, so call up your crew and have them over for a feast (if you're 21 years or older).

You may remember back in May when Aldi released a regular bottle of pre-mixed mimosas for $8.99. Well, they are back for round two with their latest and greatest creation: a bottle of Pomegranate Mimosa. It's not often that you can get a drink deal for under $10, especially at brunch. So, Aldi's $9 bottle of Pomegranate Mimosa is not one to be overlooked. Well, it's really $8.99 but who is counting that extra penny? Aldi's Pomegranate Mimosa will hit store shelves on Wednesday, Aug. 1, but it won't stick around long. This limited edition bottle can only be found at select Aldi locations in the United States. To find out if it is available for purchase at an Aldi near you, give your nearby Aldi store a call before you go.

Aldi

Aldi's Pomegranate Mimosa is made with premium, dry white wine and freshly squeezed pomegranate juice, and it is sold in 750-milliliter bottles (for inquiring minds, that's the size of your standard bottle of wine). Like Aldi's Orange Mimosa, the Pomegranate Mimosa contains wine and not champagne. This means that there aren't any bubbles like you would normally come across when sipping on champagne. So, it's going to feel a bit different on your tongue when you take the first sip. Not to worry, because this beverage is tasty enough that it doesn't matter.

If you've never had a pomegranate before, let me fill you in on the juicy red fruit's flavor. Pomegranates are relatively sweet in taste with a mild tartness. If you've never tried the fruit itself before, it sort of tastes like a combination of cherries and cranberries. According to Aldi, the bottled mimosa pairs well with fresh fruit (a must have at any brunch), as well as frozen custard desserts and salads. What I'm trying to say is that the discount supermarket chain's Pomegranate Mimosa is a versatile drink that extends beyond the brunch-time hours.

For the very affordable price of $8.99, you can serve Aldi's Pomegranate Mimosa at your next dinner party or summer barbecue. Whatever you do, make sure to serve up a few bottles at your next mid-morning get together because this drink is total brunch goals.

It's unclear just how long this limited-edition bottle will be available, so mark your calendars and get ready to stock up once Aldi's Pomegranate Mimosa goes on sale. The bottles will be available for purchase at select Aldi locations starting on Wednesday, Aug. 1.