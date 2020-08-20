Before you enjoy the last few weeks of summer produce, you may want to double check your most recent purchases. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, Aldi and Target recalled peaches from Wawona Packing Company due to a reported Salmonella outbreak. Elite Daily reached out to Wawona Packing Company for further comment on the recall, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Here's what you should know about the recall.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a Salmonella outbreak linked to bagged peaches from Wawona Packing Company on Aug. 19. According to the CDC, it's "investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to bagged peaches." The CDC said in the recall, "Many ill people report purchasing bagged peaches sold at ALDI stores in several states." In addition, other public health and regulatory officials, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating the outbreak.

Aldi announced a voluntary recall of certain peaches on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and according to the CDC, the recall covers purchases made since June 1, 2020. The outbreak has been linked to the 2-pound bag of Wawona peaches (UPC# 033383322001), the 2-pound bag of organic Wawona peaches (UPC# 849315000400), and the loose peaches at Aldi. Elite Daily reached out to Aldi for further comment on the recall, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Affected states include: Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. Aldi has also removed the peaches from Instacart in those locations.

If you've purchased any of the affected packages of peaches from Aldi or Target, you should throw them away or return them to your local store for a full refund.

Target is also recalling certain Wawona peaches from its stores. Target's product recall information lists an Aug. 19 recall of fresh peaches, including bulk peaches by the pound (UPC# 49267034038), peach by the each (UPC# 204038000005), 2-pound bags of organic (UPC# 849315000400) and non-organic Wawona peaches (UPC# 033383322056), and white peaches per pound (UPC# 492670344056). Specific states were not listed in the Target recall. Elite Daily reached out to Target for further comment on the recall, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

If you've recently purchased peaches, check the UPC numbers on the packaging to see if they are the same as the recalled products. If you're unsure, you should throw away your peaches to be safe, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. As of Aug. 19, there are 68 people across nine states with confirmed cases of Salmonella Enteritidis infection, per the CDC.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if there are other affected products or retailers linked to the outbreak. According to the CDC, you should also wash anywhere possibly affected peaches were stored. If you need further assistance, you can call Wawona's support line at 1-877-722-7554 with any product questions.

If you go to the store for a refund, be sure to follow the store coronavirus safety guidelines for Aldi and Target, and CDC safety guidelines as of Aug. 3. This includes limiting unnecessary errands, staying home if you're ill, wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth when you do go out, keeping your distance, and washing your hands after touching packaging and coming home from a store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.