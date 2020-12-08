As coronavirus cases continue to spike around the country leading up to 2021, Airbnb is rolling out some new precautionary rules to reduce the risks of the last hurrah of 2020. With Dec. 31 just weeks away, the home rental platform is taking some cues from its Halloween one-night booking ban to dissuade guests from holding large parties or gatherings this year. Here's what to know about Airbnb's New Year's Eve 2020 COVID-19 rules, which officially went into effect on Monday, Dec. 7.

While New Year's Eve is traditionally a time to toast to the upcoming year with plenty of champagne, friends, and family, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has many people rethinking their party plans for something more low-key. In an effort to safeguard against any possible indoor gatherings, which are particularly risky due to the lack of mask-wearign, decreased air circulation indoors, and poor social distancing, Airbnb will once again be employing some additional rules which aim to dissuade people from booking a space solely for a party.

The company announced that as of Dec. 7, Airbnb users in the United States, UK, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, and Spain without a history of positive reviews will no longer be able to make last-minute reservations for one-night stays at entire home listings. In addition, Airbnb will be blocking locals from reserving homes nearby solely for parties by setting a radius for how close to their home address people can book a stay.

Unlike the Halloween ban, which impacted all Airbnb users, users who do have a history of positive reviews will be able to continue booking stays for just one night. However, they will need to sign a waiver saying that they agree not to throw any unauthorized parties or events and that they know they may be subject to legal ramifications if they break these rules.

In addition, Airbnb says that all existing one-night reservations won't be impacted, meaning you don't need to worry about your stay being canceled if you booked your Airbnb before Dec. 7.

The platform's latest rule changes come after it's been attempting to crack down on any potential super spreader indoor events over the past few months. In addition to these new restrictions, Airbnb guests are still expected to follow the company's August parties ban and keep the occupancy of any residence under 16 people.

As COVID-19 cases surge around the country leading up to the holidays, you'll want to follow expert advice about skipping any indoor parties as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) against attending large indoor parties as of Dec. 4. Additonally, non-esssential travel is not recommended. While ringing in 2021 might not look the same as previous years, it's best to forego any high-risk indoor gatherings this year and instead celebrate virtually or with your immediate household.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.