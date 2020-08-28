Airbnb recently announced a new party ban in order to promote public health and safe travel during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company instituted the ban on Thursday, Aug. 20, and it could affect your next booking. If you're wondering what the Airbnb party ban is, here's what you should know about the new rules.

Airbnb dropped news of the party ban in a press release on Aug. 20. The global ban, which will remain in effect indefinitely, features limits on large gatherings at listings in order to comply with guidance from experts on limiting exposure to others during the coronavirus pandemic. With the ban, parties are now prohibited on all future bookings, and Airbnb is capping rental occupancy to 16 people. The occupancy cap is mostly relevant to larger homes, which the company previously allowed to accommodate over 16 people. Hosts or guests who break the rules may face bans from the Airbnb community and even legal action.

While unauthorized parties have always been prohibited in rentals, Airbnb explained the latest move is meant to curb "bar and club behavior" in homes rented through the platform, as the company has seen an increase in parties due to stricter regulations on bars, clubs, and pubs in response to rising U.S. cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Airbnb previously would grant use of houses for gatherings like baby showers or birthday parties, but the company has now removed “event-friendly” and “parties and events allowed” from event-friendly listings.

Small gatherings under 16 people won't be affected by the new policy, but you'll still be expected to follow your local health restrictions on gatherings. According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of July 7, any in-person gatherings pose a risk for contracting COVID-19. Airbnb's response to the coronavirus includes updated cleaning and sanitizing guidelines as of June 15, as well as updating listings to be current with the state of safety recommendations. You can find all information about Airbnb's coronavirus responses here.

Unauthorized parties will continue to be prohibited at Airbnb listings, and the company will enforce its party rules against groups of any size on both guests and hosts if there are reports from neighbors. In order to help enforce the party house ban, Airbnb offers a 24/7 neighborhood support hotline in the United States and Canada so neighbors can bring up any concerns related to a home share. You can read more about Airbnb's party and events policy here.

As you consider Airbnb plans, you'll want to take note of advice from experts who recommend staying home when possible. Additionally, the CDC's guidance on travel as of Aug. 26 states, "Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19." If you must travel, experts recommend taking precautions by wearing a face mask, keeping your distance, and wiping down areas with a disinfectant on a plane or train before you site down. You should avoid all travel if you feel sick or show any signs of COVID-19.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.