Every once in a while, you need to step back from the busyness of life and reflect on all the amazing moments and experiences you've been part of. Sometimes, though, that can be a little difficult when you're surrounded by the hustle and bustle of the "real world." That's why I want to put these Airbnb Experiences' Fall Equinox retreats on your radar.

They're the ultimate way to unwind and recharge during this new season and get in touch with your mind, body, and soul. They'll let you and your best friends explore a major city and dive deeper into your passion for astrology and meditation. Most importantly, they'll prepare you for the immense amount of change and growth that's to come over the next few months. (Because, let's be honest: Adjusting to the colder temperatures can be a struggle, even when you know it happens every year.)

Typically, I think that's what fall is most well-known for: change. Sure, I think some people would argue that apple cider doughnuts, weekend trips to the mountains, and corn mazes take the cake. But I'd be willing to bet you've already switched out the sandals in your closet for chunky boots, and are looking forward to the vibrant-colored leaves on the trees. You're likely thinking, "What's next?"

Maybe, in that moment, you contemplated the next trip you were going to go on, or some part of your day-to-day routine you want to mix up and make better. Let me give you the details on these epic and very exclusive Fall Equinox retreats with Airbnb Experiences. I think they'll be a straight-up lovely place to start.

Airbnb Experiences

You're down for an adventure, and participating in an exciting excursion or two has a way of bringing a lot of "new" into your life. These experiences will speak to the spontaneity and wanderlust in your soul. Here's the deal: Beginning on Sept. 13, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET, you and your best friends will be able to book one of many dreamy retreats hosted by Airbnb Experiences in celebration of the Fall Equinox.

The retreats will take place on Sept. 23, 2019. They will be led by established spiritual guides, including Bri Luna, otherwise known as The Hoodwitch; Gaby Herstik; and Dorothea Lasky and Alex Dimitrov, who are otherwise known as The Astro Poets. They will guide you through connecting to the full moon, meditation with sound, and finding healing and comfort with crystals. That way, you can focus on the relaxing, unwinding, and recharging going on.

These sessions will be hosted in Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York City, so you may need to pack a carry-on bag and travel to attend them. But it'll be worth it because of how rejuvenated your body will feel afterwards. You'll feel like you're ready to tackle your end-of-the-year projects at work, or shift your focus on creating a healthy and cozy home.

You and your best friends can sign up for the various rituals and retreats on the Airbnb website and review the nitty and gritty details under each listing. For example, you can learn more about the Fall Equinox rituals with Bri Luna in Seattle that'll fill your cup to the brim, or the how the Fall Equinox rituals with Gabriela Herstik in Los Angeles will provide you with letter writing supplies and candles for the practice.

In addition to these magical retreats and rituals celebrating the Fall Equinox, Airbnb Experiences is offering lots of other one-of-a-kind excursions to its guests that you can book right now. They're equally as rejuvenating and may introduce you to new forms of relaxation you've heard of before.

There's a high-vibe, personal growth adventure you can sign up for. During this experience you will receive a beverage and journal, discuss your intentions, and meditate with a professional International Coaches Federation (ICF) certified life coach. If you enjoy or are interested in the guiding nature of tarot cards, then you can get your cards read on Bainbridge Island in Washington, and take a closer look at the current state of your life and what the universe has planned for your future.

Personally, I'm really intrigued by the Tabla sound bath and percussion workshop in Brooklyn, New York. Listening to the beat of a drum while sipping organic tea sounds like my cup of, well, tea, and exactly what I need to take a step back from the "real world." Long story short: It sounds like the ultimate way to unwind.