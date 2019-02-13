It might only be February, but I feel like an Easter basket in the form of a new footwear release has just landed on our doorstep. Adidas Originals' new spring 2019 releases are the things that sweet pastel and electric neon dreams are made of and they're more than welcome to replace the candy coated Cadbury Mini Eggs that I typically treat myself to this time of year. They're fresh, sweet, and boast that cool factor that Adidas does so well, so hop along, Peter Cottontail, I've got my seasonal dose of dreamily colored treats covered.

Set to drop on March 28 at adidas.com, the new styles will arrive just in time for spring. They're the newest arrivals in Adidas' Sleek line, which exclusively includes shoes based on the brand's tennis sneaker. "Designed for those who continuously create themselves, this clean silhouette complements any look," describes the brand on their website. While the classic all-white version featuring a soft leather upper, lace-up design, and rubber sole is cool as-is and would make for the ideal go-to white sneaker that every fashion aficionado will tell you you have to have, trust me when I say that the upcoming upgrades are about a million times better.

Each of the four new styles is completely unique in both color and design, meaning this isn't a sneaker pack of identical shoes in slightly different hues. First up is the zip-up option, which is appropriately named the Sleek Z. It boasts a light Robin egg blue upper and powder blue soles, and instead of laces features a zipper with a circular pull tab.

Next up is my personal favorite style thanks to its bubblegum pink and cherry red color way. It's the most traditional take on the classic sneaker, with the only difference being its bright new hues.

If neither laces nor zippers are your thing, the third style of the pack will definitely pique your interest. Arriving in a crisp white and neon yellow color way, it features two thick velcro straps where laces would normally be. Don't worry, the shoe doesn't feel the least bit stuffy or dated—the velcro closures actually give them a rather futuristic and unique appeal, which is further underlined (quite literally) by the unexpected pop of neon.

And last but not least, there's the Sleek Mid sneaker. It's the only high top of the bunch, which will likely immediately make it the favorite for anyone who wants some extra ankle support, and is the closest in color way to the OG tennis sneaker. It features a white upper, which means it'll be a total breeze to style with pretty much any outfit, while a touch of rosy pink in the form of a semi-translucent rubber sole adds a soft pop of color.

If you've been looking for the perfect new shoes to invest in for spring, I think you've just found them. I haven't seen cooler offerings on the market in 2019 yet, so make sure you mark March 28 on your calendar.