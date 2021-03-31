Another day, another TikTok controversy, and, this time, Addison Rae is in the middle of it. The social media star is catching criticism after teaching a series of TikTok dances to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show without mentioning the original creators' names. Fans were less than thrilled she failed to properly credit Black content creators for the dances she performed, and she's since issued an apology. Addison Rae's response to backlash over her Tonight Show TikTok segment didn't win everyone over.

Rae made her Tonight Show appearance on March 26 and showed off her best moves while performing dances to songs like "Up" (which was choreographed by Mya Johnson) and "Savage" (which can be credited to choreographer Keara Wilson). Speaking with TMZ on March 29, Rae admitted the OG creators deserved credit during the segment.

"I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting, but it's kinda hard to credit during the show. But they all know that I love them so much and I mean, I support all of them so much. And hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together."

Rae added that she'd love to eventually collaborate with the viral content creators. "I think ever since the beginning, I've been talking with most of them," she said. "I definitely want to collab with a lot of them."

Rae continued by saying, "They're all so talented and I definitely don't do them justice. They're amazing."

Fans weren't completely convinced by her statement, though. Some Twitter users felt her words came a little too late.

Others jumped to her defense.

Some fans made it clear they wanted an apology from Fallon as well.

"The black creators are waiting for you apology Jimmy Fallon," one fan tweeted. "I though you were better than that. Shameful."

You can see the name of each dance and creator from the segment below.

"Do It Again" - dc: @noahschnapp

"Savage Love" - dc: @jazlynebaybee

"Corvette Corvette" - dc: @yvnggprince

"Laffy Taffy" - dc: @flyboyfu

"Savage" - dc: @kekejanjah

"Blinding Lights" - dc: @macdaddyz

"Up" - dc: @theemyanicole

"Fergalicious" - dc: @thegilberttwins

The Tonight Show drama hardly marks the first time Rae has been hit by criticism from fans, but it looks like she'll have to keep working to win some of them back this time around.