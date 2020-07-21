Everyone and their grandma seems to be starting a makeup collection. And more and more TikTokers are slowly joining that list. More specifically, TikTok sensation Addison Rae Easterling is launching her own beauty line, called Item Beauty. Other than the name and the brand's shiny new Instagram account, Easterling has been pretty tightlipped about the brand’s first drop. Still, let's review what we do know, shall we?

The first hint that Easterling had something in the works came, unsurprisingly, from her TikTok account. On July 14, the 19-year old posted a dreamy video of herself in a city, captioned, “I’m working on something super exciting that I can’t wait to share with all of you! #maincharacter #wereanitem.” The video ends with the words, “Item coming soon.” Since then, an Instagram for the brand has started posting pictures — some featuring the TikToker herself — although no physical products have been revealed just yet.

Some of the photos on Item Beauty’s Instagram have captions like “We’re all about good, clean fun,” and “In this house, there’s no toxic energy allowed,” so it seems like the makeup collection may focus on clean beauty. The brand’s posts also hint that Item Beauty’s first drop will be in August 2020, though an exact date hasn’t been revealed yet.

Item Beauty’s Instagram also includes a link to its website, but you won’t find much more information there. Under the words, “a dose of self love,” there's a spot for you to join an email list to be among the first to know everything about Easterling’s latest venture. But even with so little info, fans are clearly getting hyped up about the launch. Item Beauty already has over 10,000 followers on Instagram, with fans commenting, “I’m so excited for this makeup line,” and “This is gonna be amazing” on the posts.

This news comes just after Easterling announced she's starting a Spotify-exclusive podcast with her mom. The show is focused on her relationship with her mom, as well as her rise to fame, and is aptly named Mama Knows Best. To say that it’s been a big month for Easterling is a bit of an understatement.

With so many big ventures ahead of her, it’s hard to believe the teenager has managed to keep this all a secret and continued to upload content. Although Addison Rae hasn’t spilled all the beans yet, hopefully there’ll be more to come soon. Either way, I have my credit card ready.