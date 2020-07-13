Over the past year, Addison Rae Easterling has become a household name for TikTok fans. The super popular TikToker has not only gained attention for her flawless dance moves and videos, but she's also known for her beauty secrets. Not to mention, Easterling's love life with fellow internet celeb Bryce Hall has been the talk of the town for months. Of course, gossip galore has also come with Easterling's fame, and that's what makes Addison Rae Easterling's response to pregnancy rumors so eye-opening.

Speculation that Easterling was expecting a baby started to swirl on June 28 when she stopped posting her daily videos to TikTok. Easterling, who is the second most followed user on the social media platform, went silent for weeks, which is super unlike her. On July 7, Easterling's ex addressed the baby talk.

"Let me just clear it up: She’s not pregnant,” Hall told YouTube channel Celebrity Livin. "I don’t know why that’s a thing."

Without detailing any personal information about Easterling, Hall assured fans that despite her taking a break from social media, Easterling was doing "fine."

Easterling later returned to TikTok on July 10, and continued posting her catchy content. But on Sunday, July 12, Easterling *finally* addressed the pregnancy rumors head on, and hopefully taught her fans a little bit about keeping their not-so-nice thoughts to themselves.

A fan account posted a video of Easterling holding her stomach while being interviewed by paparazzi, asking if she was pregnant because of where she placed her hands.

"No," Easterling commented. "Just insecure." I think we can all relate to that.

Easterling's response to the rumors brought a lot of much-needed attention to how assuming things can hurt. "I feel so bad for her," one fan commented on TikTok Shaderoom's post. Another wrote: "That’s just body shaming..."

Hopefully online trolls will think before they post about Easterling — and all other celebs — from now on.