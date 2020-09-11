Addison Rae Appeared In Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Ad For The Brand's Anniversary

If you’re a TikTok and Kardashian fan, get ready for the mash-up you didn’t see coming. After launching in 2019, Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS is happy to announce its one-year anniversary this September, and to celebrate, none other than TikTok star Addison Rae appeared in SKIMS' anniversary ad. Talk about a meeting of the influencers.

“Happy Birthday, SKIMS,” Addison captioned a Sept. 10 Instagram post of one of her photos from the ad. “I am so excited to be part of the SKIMS one year anniversary campaign celebrating and featuring fans of the brand.” In her picture, she’s lounging on a bed wearing a nude bralette and biker short combo. The outfit combined with her new, chocolate brown hair makes Addison look like a long-lost Kardashian sister. The room around her is covered in SKIMS’ promo pics, making it a monochromatic beige dream. That’s not all. SKIMS also posted a photoset featuring the 19-year-old in a dark brown bodysuit, as well as in a black bra and shorts set on its Instagram. “I love SKIMS because they make me feel confident and sexy,” Addison says in the caption.

Addison’s relationship with the Kardashian sisters has grown ever since she went viral with Kourtney back in March 2020. The dancer shared a video of herself teaching Kourtney’s son Mason some TikTok lessons, and since then, a friendship has apparently blossomed between the two women. Now, it seems like Addison is close with the whole clan – or at least Kim and Kourtney. Generally, this makes a lot of sense, as the Kardashians are pretty much the most notable creators of influencer culture, and Addison Rae is reportedly the highest-paid TikTok star. It’s like a friendship made in social-media heaven.

Some of the other big names featured in SKIMS’ one-year anniversary ads include stars Savanna Sievers, Jodi Turner-Smith, and Rumer Willis, to name a few. The brand also celebrated by dropping some new styles, so you can get in on the festivities, too. As this is Addison Rae first campaign with SKIMS, maybe this'll means fans will get more in the future.