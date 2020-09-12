There's another baby Brody in the house. Actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester had a second baby and managed to keep the news a secret until recently. The former O.C. star revealed that he and his wife welcomed a new addition recently, calling his newborn son a "dream boy."

On a Friday, Sept. 4 interview with Hold the Phone TV's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular, Brody announced the new arrival. "I have a new kid," he said on the Twitch stream. "Since last I played I have a new kid. I have a boy. He's a dream, he's a dream boy." The couple didn't publicly announce Meester's pregnancy, but paparazzi got some snapshots in April 2020 that revealed her baby bump. Their new baby joins their daughter Arlo, who was born in 2015.

Those who follow the former Gossip Girl Queen B and her hubbie won't be surprised they pulled off a secretive pregnancy and birth. They both prefer privacy when it comes to their personal lives, even holding a secret wedding ceremony in 2014. When asked why they choose to stay so private, Brody revealed he and Meester are both "homebodies" in an interview with GQ in August 2019. "We don't go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don't seek out promotion in that way. I'm not sh*tting on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it," said Brody. "But we've found this great balance so far that really works for us. We're also not very active on social media."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor also shared that his wife prefers privacy even more than he does. "She’s more inherently private than I am. I don’t seek publicity but if I’m sitting next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you everything about me," he said.

Brody also told GQ that being a dad was "the best in every way." The Ready or Not star continued, "[It's] cliché — pride and joy. It’s very apt. She’s the thing I’m most proud of and gives me the most joy," he said of his daughter. "She’s just so dang awesome. It just gives you a new perspective in the best way — something to focus on that’s greater and more important than yourself." He also called Arlo his "security blanket for the outside world," admitting that because he's a dad, he cares a lot less about what other people think about him.

Meester also said she was "really lucky," calling being a mom "the hardest job in the world," in a March 2019 interview with Shape.

Now the couple has another kid to brighten up their days, and the O.C. stan in me is really hoping they name their new son Seth.