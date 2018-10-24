The entire month of December through early January is commonly known as "cuffing season," "the holiday season," and classically, "the most wonderful time of the year." I, however, most often refer to it as "sparkle season." Between endless amounts of tinsel, ornaments filled with glitter, and, of course, all of the gorgeous sparkly snow, pretty much everything in sight, (myself included), is totally decked out in glitter during the holidays. And if you haven't already seen Absolut's limited-edition sequin bottles, they've already stolen my heart. You'd better believe I'll be getting all three, to match all of my festive outfits this holiday season.

Whether you're making your way to an ugly sweater party, or if you're hosting a Christmas cocktail hour, dazzle all your friends with all three of Absolut's limited-edition sequin bottles. While deciding on a favorite might be tough, each festive bottle contains a different flavor, according to the press release. The pink sequin bottle features Absolut's newest flavor, Grapefruit, the green is filled with Lime, and — saving the best for last — the silver sequin bottle contains Absolut's Original flavor, which you've probably come to know and love over the years.

Unfortunately, though, these hella glam bottles won't be around forever. Absolut's sequin bottles will be available nationwide later this fall throughout the entire holiday season, for a suggested retail price of $19.99 per 750-milliliter bottle, according to the press release. Needless to say, I'll be stocking up on several, to serve them year-round. Elite Daily reached out to Absolut about where it'll be available, but did not hear back in time of publication.

If you're feeling extra glamorous, the pink sequin bottle is perfect for you. Plus, Grapefruit vodka makes way for some super tasty Palomas.

Absolut

If you're looking for something to match your beloved holiday tree, however, the green sequin bottle is extra-festive for Christmas. I mean, just look her — she's gorgeous, and definitely gives the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree a run for its money. Plus, who doesn't love a good old-fashioned lime vodka soda?

Absolut

Lastly, the silver bottle is absolutely beautiful for any and every occasion — especially for an evening affair. Whether you're making Moscow Mules or some simple martinis, this is sure to dazzle any and everyone at the party.

Absolut

After you give Absolut's new sequin bottles a shot (or three), make sure to go ahead and try Three Olive's Eggnog-flavored vodka. It's 60-proof with a whopping 30 percent ABV, and it can be served hot or cold, depending on what you prefer. It tastes like like butterscotch, with hints of nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon, and it's definitely about to make each and every holiday party totally lit. To be quite honest, I could go for a tiny drop of it in my coffee right about now.

Luckily, Absolut's sequin bottles are here just in time for Christmas, and there's no better time of year to sparkle and shine. Impress all your friends and family, or simply make your bar cart glisten in the most festive way possible. Regardless of how you decide to enjoy them, though, your holiday festivities are about to be extra glittery this year.