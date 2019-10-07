While Disney fans will have to wait a while for the Little Mermaid live-action movie to hit theaters, another trip under the sea is planned much sooner. A couple months ago, ABC announced it was planning a live musical production of The Little Mermaid, and now the network has dropped a first look at the superstar cast in character. ABC's first Little Mermaid Live trailer is guaranteed to get fans pumped for the brand-new live interpretation of the classic story.

While NBC and Fox have been pumping out live musical specials for the past several years, The Little Mermaid Live will mark ABC's first foray into the growing trend, and it will also stand apart as a bit different from other televised musical specials. Rather than being a straight adaptation of either the Little Mermaid Disney movie or the subsequent Broadway musical, the live event will combine the two into what has been teased as a hybrid. Viewers will see scenes from the beloved 1989 movie, along with live performances from the live cast.

The newly released cast trailer introduces the performers who will head under the sea to belt out all of the most memorable Little Mermaid songs. The clip shows Moana star Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, rocking the mermaid's signature red locks. Next up, Queen Latifah dons a towering white wig and purple eyeshadow to channel the villainous sea witch Ursula. To play Ariel's crustacean sidekick Sebastian, Shaggy is shown dressed entirely in bright red. The clip also reveals a mustachioed John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Riverdale star Graham Phillips stares down the camera as Prince Eric. Check out the teaser for yourself below:

ABC on YouTube

The best part is that fans will not have to wait much longer to check out this live special. The Little Mermaid Live is set to make a splash on ABC on Tuesday, Nov. 5, which also just so happens to be the 30th anniversary of Disney's The Little Mermaid movie. Talk about a perfect way to celebrate three decades of an animated classic!

While the live musical event will honor The Little Mermaid's past, it will also excite fans for the movie's future as well, since there has been so much buzz around the big-screen live-action version of The Little Mermaid Disney is currently working on. The upcoming movie will star R&B star Halle Bailey as Ariel in the first live-action retelling of Disney's animated tale on the big screen.

None of the movie's other roles are finalized yet, but there have been reports that Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula, Jacob Tremblay is being eyed for Flounder, Awkwafina may play a gender-flipped Scuttle, and Javier Bardem could potentially portray King Triton. The role of Prince Eric received a lot of attention when Harry Styles' name emerged as a frontrunner for the romantic lead, but he turned the part down. Reportedly the studio is now between Cameron Cuffe and Jonah Hauer-King for the part of Prince Eric.

Disney's live-action Little Mermaid isn't set to even begin production until 2020, but fans can check out ABC's The Little Mermaid Live on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.