A 'Scream Queens' Reboot Is Reportedly In The Works, So Get Ready For The Chanels

The Chanels may live to scream another day. Ryan Murphy's comedic slasher series Scream Queens was killed in 2017 after airing only two seasons, but now it sounds like the show may rise from its grave. A Scream Queens reboot is in the works, according to a recent Instagram post from showrunner Ryan Murphy, but it is still kind of up in the air what this reboot or continuation may end up looking like.

Scream Queens debuted on Fox in 2015, at a time when Ryan Murphy had already established himself as one of the biggest names in television due to the success of Nip/Tuck, Glee, and American Horror Story years earlier. But unfortunately, the campy horror show only lasted for two seasons before getting the axe, ending after its Season 2 finale at the end of 2016.

Now, just over two years since it last aired, Scream Queens could be staging an unexpected comeback. Ryan Murphy posted a hopeful message for fans of the departed series on Sunday afternoon, confirming that he is throwing around ideas for a Scream Queens continuation with the show's stars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Lea Michele. The current questions Murphy and the cast is trying to figure out is whether this Scream Queens revival will be a short limited series or a movie:

So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing Scream Queens (RIP, taken too soon). Emma, Billie, Lea and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six episode limited? A catch up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions....

From the sound of the post, Scream Queens fans should not get their hopes up about the series returning in full with multiple new seasons — rather, it sounds like Ryan Murphy and the rest of the cast are just looking for a way to wrap up the story on their own terms, since the show was canceled after what turned out to be its final season had already aired. The good news is that the main cast is also on board to return in a potential movie or limited series. Emma Roberts commented on Murphy's post "Long live Chanel," and Lea Michele echoed the sentiment with her character, commenting "Long live Hester."

Though Ryan Murphy has become known for making anthology series, Scream Queens was a bit of a unique mixture of anthology storytelling and serialized programming. Although the two seasons utilize dramatically different themes (Season 1 is set on a college campus and Season 2 is set within a hospital), both seasons do still star the same handful of characters. The Chanels, played by Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Abigail Breslin, and Lea Michele, helmed both seasons of the show, along with Jamie Lee Curtis as Cathy Munsch and Keke Palmer as Zayday Williams. If a continuation of the show does happen, it is safe to say that this cast of characters that appeared in both seasons will be a part of it.

Another good sign is that Ryan Murphy recently signed a huge deal with Netflix, which could give him the freedom to put this Scream Queens revival on the streaming service rather than have to work around traditional network scheduling.